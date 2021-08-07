New Lakers Jersey Numbers Leaked for Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers new additions are starting to feel more real as photos of the stars’ jerseys have started to go viral. During an Instagram Live session, Dwight Howard revealed Russell Westbrook’s locker showing the Lakers star will go back to wearing No. 0.

Dwight just revealed Russell Westbrook’s jersey number on his instagram live pic.twitter.com/Xuv9jzFziL — Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) August 6, 2021

Hours after Howard’s tease, Westbrook posted his new Lakers jersey to Instagram. The point guard opted to go with his high school jersey No. 4 with the Wizards last season. Westbrook noted the Wizards would have allowed him to wear Gilbert Arenas’ old number, but he decided to go in a new direction.

“Four is my favorite number,” Westbrook explained his change with the Wizards, per NBC Sports Washington. “For me [it] reminds me of who I play and who I play for and that’s my family. My wife, my kids, my mom, my dad, my brother; it reminds me and it gives me a sense of my roots and where I started from, where I get it from. That’s all I can remember and it’s something that allows me to get back to why I love the game, why I fell in love with the game, why I play the game, who I play it for. I’m just happy to be able to have that number back.”

Howard also revealed Carmelo Anthony’s new jersey which was a change as well. After wearing No. 00 with the Blazers, Anthony picked No. 7 now that he is in Los Angeles.

A Carmelo Anthony Lakers jersey is finally here pic.twitter.com/ft2v4PuSOg — 𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙛 ⁵💫 (@EliteLakeShow_) August 6, 2021

Melo Will Switch Back to No. 7 After Wearing No. 00 With the Blazers

Anthony switched from his signature No. 7 when he arrived in Portland as the team opted not to give out Brandon Roy’s old number. The forward initially admitted he would like to switch back to No. 7 from No. 00.

“Listen, if Portland gives me No. 7, I’ll be happy,” Anthony said, per The Athletic’s Jason Quick. “I’ll be thrilled. We need a petition for that. I need No. 7.”

Roy responded by giving his blessing for Anthony to bring the No. 7 Blazers jersey back.

“I would be honored if he wore it,” Roy told The Athletic. “So we should [let him have it].”

Melo Wanted to Wear No. 7 With the Blazers

Ultimately, Anthony opted to stick with No. 00 as NBA rules require players to purchase the deadstock of their old jerseys if it is past the deadline. Anthony kept No. 00 but will now move back to his traditional No. 7 with the Lakers.

“I don’t think so [wearing No. 7],” Anthony told reporters in a December 9, 2020 press conference. “I think it’s too much money involved. Too many jerseys have been ordered. The NBA has their deal with their partner, it’s too late. It wasn’t something that I actually was thinking about. I think it was more so the fans, my fans put the petition out there and put it out there. So, it would have been great for me to do it. I appreciate Brandon [Roy] saying those words that he said about me and me wearing that number. If I could have got it, it would have been great but it’s no biggie.”

The newest Lakers stars are both making changes with alterations going back to when they started their careers. The number the Lakers are focused on is 18 which would be the team’s total championships if they are able to win another title. One more championship would break the Lakers’ current tie with the Celtics for the most NBA titles.