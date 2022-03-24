‘Realistic’ Trade Proposal Lands Lakers Former MVP & $73 Million Sharpshooter

As the NBA season goes on, it becomes clearer that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t true championship contenders. They could always catch lightning in a bottle and go on a run when Anthony Davis returns but that still seems unlikely based on how the team has played. Russell Westbrook has picked up his play recently but he doesn’t look close to the player who won the MVP in 2017.

With the star guard likely to accept his player option this offseason, the Lakers won’t be able to offload him that easily. However, there’s one trade suitor that could throw the team a lifeline. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Lakers trading Westbrook and their 2027 first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks would be a “realistic” option this offseason:

The ‘Bockers are in danger of missing the playoffs and erasing all of the good vibes they created during last year’s postseason breakout. Their point guard situation is dire enough that Westbrook could reasonably be viewed as an upgrade, and they have their own big-money deals to dump. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 Whether Your Team Wins or Loses During March Madness Giving Westbrook the keys could raise New York’s floor. He adds almost nothing as a third option, but he can still be super productive in a featured role. Just last season, he was giving the Washington Wizards 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds and making them better than they were without him.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Why the Deal Would Make Sense for Lakers

Unless Westbrook ends the season on fire and is a key contributor in some playoff wins, the Lakers will almost certainly do whatever they can to get him off the roster. That will likely end in them taking a loss on their investment. While many Westbrook trades wouldn’t make Los Angeles much better, Buckley believes this possible Knicks deal helps the team.

Meanwhile, the Lakers would wash their hands of the Westbrook experiment, consolidate his colossal contract into three more manageable ones and flesh out the roster with rotation-ready vets who are better fits for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Fournier and Burks are plus-shooters from the perimeter, and Rose has been the same for the past two seasons (albeit on low volume). All three are capable of creating offense for themselves and others, too, so L.A. could potentially lighten James’ workload and make his life easier when he’s on the floor.





Play



Russell Westbrook's triple-double not enough in Lakers' loss to Knicks 🍿 The LA Lakers, without the suspended LeBron James fall to the New York Knicks 106-100. Russell Westbrook leads the way for the Lakers with 31 PTS, 13 REB & 10 AST triple-double in the defeat. #ESPN #NBA #NBAonESPN #Lakers ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE… 2021-11-24T03:11:27Z

Knicks Make a Lot of Sense as a Trade Partner

If there’s any team that makes sense for Westbrook, it would be the Knicks. The team has been starving for a superstar-level player since Carmelo Anthony left. Westbrook is past his prime but he can still be dynamic as the top option on a solid team. He could get the Knicks to the playoffs on his own in the Eastern Conference.

Plus, Westbrook’s massive contract comes off the books in 2023. When he hits free agency, the Knicks would have ample cap space to spend on free agents. Free agency in 2023 could be loaded as LeBron James, Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Nikola Jokic and more could all be free agents if they don’t sign extensions. The Knicks have been a mess for years but still are the biggest basketball brand in New York. Having all that salary cap space would be a great way for them to construct a roster that turns the franchise around. In the meantime, they’d likely get one dynamic year of Westbrook and then could move on. This trade would make a lot of sense for both sides and should be a situation to watch.

READ NEXT: Dennis Schroder Issues Fierce Defense of Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

