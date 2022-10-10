Russell Westbrook Goes Viral With Comments Lakers Fans Will Be Baffled By

Russell Westbrook recently went viral for comments that Los Angeles Lakers fans will be baffled by.

On October 9th, Westbrook told Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register that he knows he’s a good shooter. It was certainly an eye-opening statement considering Westbrook ranked 42nd in true shooting percentage last season and shot only 29.8% from beyond the arc.

“I know I’m a good shooter, and I’m very confident in myself and my ability to shoot the basketball,” Westbrook said. “Just continue working on my craft as I always have, and take good shots. The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”

Westbrook had the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage in the NBA last season, making him a poor fit next to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers tried to trade Westbrook, the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, all offseason. They had discussions with the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, league sources told Heavy.com.

Ultimately, Los Angeles didn’t trade Westbrook, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

Westbrook Said His Role in Darvin Ham’s System Has Pushed Him to Evolve

Westbrook has acknowledged his role in new head coach Darvin Ham’s system has forced him to evolve a bit. The Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season, are pushing the pace more frequently under Ham.

“Definitely different,” Westbrook said. “Just the ability to be able to get in the open floor, attack with space, take my time. Miss or make, shots will come as the season prolongs. But just get in that rhythm and know that I can get to any spot that I want to and get in-rhythm shots for sure, so far.”

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers last season. The one-time MVP averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which are solid numbers, but the Lakers went 31-47 in Westbrook’s 78 appearances and the nine-time All-Star had a plus-minus of -211.

“My speed sometimes speeds me up and lets me get to a place fast,” Westbrook said. “But my patience and understanding of my spacing and my spots are important to my efficiency and how I can improve in finishing around the rim, making shots and not rushing.”

Westbrook Reportedly Refined His Shooting Form

According to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Westbrook refined his shooting form over the summer. Sources said the UCLA product’s catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage had been improved in workouts and scrimmages.

Westbrook hit 43.8% of his 3-pointers from the corner last season, which was fourth on the Lakers. According to an August 9th report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers hope Westbrook will improve his 3-point shooting from the corners in 2022-23.

The Lakers almost traded Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield before training camp started. While Westbrook wasn’t traded, the prospect of him being moved in the coming weeks and months remains real, per Amick, Charania and Buha.