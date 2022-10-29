Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook Sounds Off After Being Sent to Bench

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves and the former MVP appears to be embracing the shift in his role.

Westbrook was solid off the bench and still played 33 minutes, which was second on the team behind only LeBron James. He was 6-of-17 from the field with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. He got to the free throw line a team-high 10 times but made just five of his shots from the charity stripe.

It was far from a flawless performance but a step in the right direction for the polarizing point guard.

“Mentality didn’t change. Just preparation is different obviously, for me. The game doesn’t change. It’s still basketball — just play and compete. Bring energy on both ends,” Westbrook said. “From Day 1, I’ve said I’m a guy that’s willing to do whatever for the team. I’ll sacrifice whatever needs to be sacrificed. Parts of my game I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is the coach needs me to do.”

Hear from Russell Westbrook after scoring 18 points in the loss to the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/6c5G5jDZjI — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 29, 2022

Perhaps it’s some subtle shade from Westbrook, who brought up “sacrifice” repeatedly while speaking with reporters. He hasn’t been a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA and has seen a lot change when it comes to his play. With the Lakers sitting at 0-5, those “sacrifices” he’s referring to aren’t any easier to accept.

“Hell yeah,” Westbrook said when asked if it’s harder to switch roles with the team continuing to lose. “Coming off last season, sacrificing. OK, sacrifice more. And you still losing. It’s difficult. Especially playing and doing things. I know I can be there to help our guys. I’ll continue to do whatever is asked of me and we’ll figure it out.”

LeBron James Commends Westbrook for Energy

Play

Darvin Ham on 0-5, Postgame Interview – Lakers vs Wolves | October, 28, 2022 Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves – Full Game Highlights | October 28, 2022 | 2022-23 NBA Season 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlight #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2022-10-29T03:16:36Z

Westbrook drew some praise for the energy he brought when he entered the game around the 8-minute mark of the first quarter.

“He was great and catapulted us,” said James, who had 28 points in the loss. “He was great all game.”

It was reported prior to the game by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Westbrook’s shift to the bench is something that will be in place for the foreseeable future. Coach Darvin Ham seemed to confirm that after the loss.

“My hat’s off to him once again,” Ham said after the game. “Came off (the bench) and shows the type of impact he can have in that reserve role and shoring up our bench and not just coming in and trying to maintain anything but coming in and taking it up a notch. He was great in that role tonight and I look forward to seeing him in it more once we start getting healthy body backs.”

Westbrook Happy With Progress Lakers Made Despite Loss

The Lakers clearly have a long way to go but the loss to the Timberwoves featured some encouraging signs. The team was playing without star big man Anthony Davis and still managed to keep things competitive late.

“I’m not mad at how we played tonight. Overall energy was in the right direction, which I’m happy about,” Westbrook said. “It’s important to get AD back, get guys healthy, get things going. Until then, nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have to go out and compete and find a way to get a win.”

Davis was sidelined with back soreness after being hobbled against Denver on Wednesday. It didn’t sound overly-serious but the Lakers are taking a cautious approach after he missed a chunk of games the last two seasons.