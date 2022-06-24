Russell Westbrook Sends Fiery Warning to Analyst Over ‘Westbrick’ Comment

Things are never boring with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team used a second-round pick they acquired from the Orlando Magic to draft Max Christie out of Michigan State. The 19-year-old guard is still a raw talent and needs to work on his shooting as he only averaged 31.7% on 3-point attempts during his lone season in college.

The Lakers are a team that has struggled shooting the ball for years with Russell Westbrook being one of the worst 3-point shooters in the NBA. Fox Sports Analyst Skip Bayless decided to take advantage of some low-hanging fruit and took a shot at the Lakers’ shooting woes while referring to Westbrook as “Westbrick.”

Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2022

The former NBA MVP hasn’t said much of anything since the season ended but couldn’t bite his tongue any longer. He clapped back at Bayless and warned him to not to “say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

Bayless has been an antagonist for players all over the NBA for years. This is far from the first time he’s taken shots at Westbrook. The guard has been taunted by fans and media for years but has been good about not getting into social media fights recently. Clearly, he saw Bayless’ tweet at the wrong time and isn’t happy.

Westbrook’s Wife Previously Called out Bayless

Bayless has been a thorn in the side of Westbrook for quite a while. It’s gotten so bad before that the guard’s wife has had to step in. Back in March during the Lakers’ season, Nina Westbrook had to clap back at Bayless for his take on her husband.

You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

She then went out and called Bayless “extremely childish” for the way he covers Westbrook and demanded an apology.

I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

The analyst never offered an apology and likely won’t respond to this latest tweet from Westbrook.

Westbrook Previously Commented on ‘Westbrick’ Nickname

Westbrook is frequently harassed online and at games. He’s even gotten into altercations with fans in the past. The trigger word that usually gets him is “Westbrick,” which is used to diminish his shooting ability. During the season, he revealed that the nickname specifically irritates him and he doesn’t even invite his kids or wife to games anymore.

“It affects them even going to games,” Westbrook said of his wife and children attending Lakers games during the season. “… And it’s gotten so bad where my family don’t even want to go to home games, to any game … and it’s just super unfortunate, man. And it’s super upsetting to me. I’m at a point where I’m going to continue to address it. It’s just unfortunate.”

Westbrook dislikes the nickname so much that he even confronted fans who called him it right before a game. He’s always been a passionate guy with and fiery personality. He’s coming off his worst season as a pro and likely had a lot of pent-up aggression. The only way he’ll stop hearing the nickname is if he improves his play on the court.

