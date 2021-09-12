Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Under Fire Following Viral Post

Russell Westbrook took his “why not” slogan to new heights on Saturday, posting photos in a skirt and cardigan that inspired some heated debate about the Los Angeles Lakers guard.

Westbrook is a fashionista and has not been shy to take risks in that avenue throughout his career. This post, however, triggered quite the reaction.

“Don’t address me unless it four letters,” Westbrook wrote as the caption, quoting Kendrick Lamar.

The post drove quite the discussion in the comments, some defending Westbrook and others going as far as to demand he be traded.

“Laker Nation. Can we trade [Westbrook] for [Damian Lillard]? We don’t need this type of energy on the team,” one commenter wrote.

Others lauded Westbrook for being himself and not caring about what the reaction would be.

“Man, it’s 2021, Russ more comfortable in his skin, with his personality and soul than 90% of Twitter. No hate here, good for you Russ, be yourself and enjoy life.”

The best response came from O’Shea Jackson, who wrote: “Just a reminder that Russell Westbrook will beat yo a– whilst wearing said attire.”

Expect to see some more interesting fashion choices from Westbrook next season, with the Lakers playing more than 40 nationally televised games.

Frank Vogel Happy to Have Westbrook on His Side

If Westbrook can help lead the Lakers to a title, he can wear whatever he wants in Los Angeles and nobody will say a thing. Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists last season in Washington. He’s averaged a triple-double four out of his last five seasons.

Westbrook will add a new element to the Lakers with his playmaking and explosive ability, something Frank Vogel has learned about first-hand over the years.

“Well, the biggest thing is that I no longer have to be afraid to play him,” the Lakers skipper told Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media. That’s the No. 1 thing. I’m excited to have him on my side… He’s just the ultimate competitor. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win basketball games, and I’m happy to have that on my side.”

Westbrook Pumped to be Wearing Purple & Gold

The Lakers made the move for Westbrook this offseason, sending away Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious-Caldwell Pope to the Wizards as part of the deal. For Westbrook, coming home to Los Angeles and getting to wear purple and gold was a dream come true.

“Being from L.A., you always wish that you can play for your home team and be able to do that,” Westbrook said at his introductory news conference. “But that’s definitely something that always kind of circled around in my mind. And maybe one day. But I would always come back and be like, ‘Ahh, that probably won’t happen.'”

This will likely be Westbrook’s best chance to win a title. He’s still got some years left in the tank at 32 but the Lakers are set up for success, coming in behind only the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA championship odds.

