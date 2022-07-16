Russell Westbrook Called out by Agent Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook’s brief tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers is getting weirder by the day with the guard’s now former agent Thad Foucher announcing the two have parted ways amid “irreconcilable differences.” Foucher’s statement indicates that Westbrook would like to move on from the Lakers despite the lack of a formal trade request.

Westbrook’s former agent also confirmed what many have expected, teams are only willing to take on the former All-Star’s $47 million salary if draft picks are attached as part of the deal with the Lakers. Finally, Foucher hinted that Westbrook is likely headed to the buyout market if the guard is indeed traded.

“Each time [Westbrook was traded], teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell — and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival,” Foucher explained in a statement released July 15, 2022, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “We did it together with grace and class.

“Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.”

Perkins: ‘Russ Actually Wants Out Because He Knows the Lakers Want Kyrie’

According to Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike and Broderick Turner, Westbrook has not requested to be traded by the Lakers. Yet, Foucher’s statement indicates that Westbrook’s preference would be to move on from Los Angeles. Westbrook’s former Thunder teammate turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the guard wants to be traded by the Lakers.

“When I look at the Russell Westbrook situation, all right, I applaud Russell Westbrook because if I knew that the organization that I’m signed to right now is trying to actively trade me for Kyrie Irving, there’s no way in hell that I’m even around any one of them,” Perkins detailed during the July 11 episode of “Get Up.” “Now, here’s the thing: Russ actually wants out because he knows that the Lakers want Kyrie Irving, and we all know that the Lakers want Russ out and that they want Kyrie Irving.

“And I said this last week, that they have to be very, very careful that if they don’t get Kyrie Irving, how are they going to get Russell Westbrook to buy back in and to get the best version of himself after what he displayed and how the fans reacted and what he went through last year while playing for the Lakers?”

Westbrook’s Ex-Agent: ‘Irreconcilable Differences Exist As to His Best Pathway Forward’

Foucher sent a strong message that his belief was that Westbrook should remain with the Lakers and “embrace the starting role” with new head coach Darvin Ham. The veteran’s ex-agent noted that the two disagreed on Westbrook’s “best pathway forward.”

“My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered,” Foucher added. “Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

“Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best.”