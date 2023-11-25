Lakers Suffer ‘Another Setback,’ Lose LeBron James’ ‘Understudy’ to Injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham lauded the team’s depth coming into this season, citing its championship caliber.

After 16 games, it continues to be tested.

“Another setback for the Lakers: Rui Hachimura underwent a procedure to repair a nasal fracture today, the team announced,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin posted on X on November 24. “The injury occurred in the Mavericks game on Wednesday. He will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately one week.”

Hachimura, 25, is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists this season. He is shooting 50.5% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc. That is the best mark on the team this season.

In nine games since returning from a concussion, Hachimura is averaging 13.0, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals.

He has shot 52.4% overall and 46.2% from deep in that span.

“After a slow start to the season … Hachimura had started to look like the impact player he showed he was capable of being during last season’s playoffs,” McMenamin wrote in a follow-up article. Los Angeles signed Hachimura to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in the offseason, and LeBron James has embraced the five-year veteran as his “understudy.”

The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards last season as part of their mid-season overhaul. Their moves paid off with an 18-8 finish and Hachimura’s strong bond with James.

“I think the sky is the limit for what we will be able to do,” Ham said, per Leonard Solms of ESPN on August 14. “I think we added a lot of depth, a lot of guys that have skill, size and athleticism, so I look forward to all of that coming together.”

With so many injuries, the Lakers’ chemistry remains a work in progress.

Lakers Still Waiting on Reinforcements

The Lakers planned to limit James’ minutes to start this season. He is in Year 21 and has dealt with significant injuries that hindered his performance in recent years. James’ minutes are down from last season. He is still above the 30-minute threshold Ham and Co. wanted to stick to, though, and losing Hachimura won’t help.

James and Anthony Davis continue to show up on the injury report, though they have missed just one game apiece.

Los Angeles has yet to see Jarred Vanderbilt on the floor this season.

Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt is getting close to making his return with the Lakers he was working out with coach @DeMarreCarroll1 pic.twitter.com/I9pbVzlzCO — Jordan Richard (@JordanRichardSC) November 24, 2023

Free agent pickup Gabe Vincent has made just four appearances this season. And no sooner did Cam Reddish make a strong impression filling in as a starter did he too suffer from an ailing knee that kept him out of the loss to the Dallas Mavericks on November 22.

Lakers Begin Tough Road Trip

The Lakers’ upcoming four-game road trip won’t offer many nights to relax. They begin with the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 25. From there, they go on to face the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder. That is two playoff teams, one 2023-24 playoff hopeful, and a Pistons team that shows a lot of scrappiness under head coach Monty Williams.

Los Angeles sits in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference in the early going. And plenty will change between now and the start of the playoffs.

But coming out of this road trip while shorthanded would be a boon for them.