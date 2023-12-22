Lakers Face New Threat in Potential Race to Trade for Injured All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers could have some more competition in their rumored potential pursuit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

While not their primary trade target, he might be the easiest to acquire.

“The Sixers are continuing to look at the marketplace,” said Shams Charania on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” on December 21. “Look at their asset pool: three first-round draft picks they can trade. They have a bunch of contracts … So Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby, those are two names to keep an eye on as guys that Philadelphia has monitored, has a level of interest in.”

With LeBron James sitting out, the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, whom he called the “best team” in the Western Conference. But, well before that loss, James expressed some level of frustration with the way things were playing out this season.

The Lakers have been linked to LaVine since last offseason.

They wanted to take a prudent approach to making any trades this season, in part, because they were higher on Lavine’s teammates, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan.

“In conversations I’ve had in recent weeks regarding the Bulls, there is real interest in Zach LaVine. But I think it comes at the right price,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on the “Hoops Tonight” podcast on November 28. “I’ve actually heard that they’re more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.”

Per Buha, the “right price” does not include Austin Reaves.

The issue the Lakers face on that front is the Bulls’ recent surge. Chicago has won eight of their last 11 games, all of which have come with Caruso and DeRozan on the floor and LaVine off it.

LaVine is dealing with foot inflammation. And he isn’t expected to return until the first week of January, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes on December 18.

The Sacramento Kings are also interested in LaVine, per Sam Amick of The Athletic on December 18. Amick adds that the interest is mutual. Sacramento signed LaVine to an offer sheet in 2018 that the Bulls ultimately matched.

They also have another Klutch Sports client on the roster in point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Zach LaVine Trade Complicated for the Lakers

The Bulls’ recent run could hurt the Lakers’ chances at Caruso and/or DeRozan. But LaVine’s price tag could be dropping.

He already has injury concerns. He suffered a torn ACL in 2017 and had arthroscopic knee surgery ahead of the 2022-23 season, among other issues. There are also another three years and $138 million remaining on his contract. The Bulls have played better without him. There could be room for the Lakers to pounce.

“I think that’s where this is likely headed if it happens: a three- or even four-team deal,” Buha wrote on December 20. “Ultimately, I think a deal is less likely to happen than the recent buzz suggests.”

.@KCJHoop on Zach LaVine: "You have to prepare for the scenario in which a trade does not materialize and he's back with the team" pic.twitter.com/BkCCKc8zWC — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 22, 2023

Buha argues better offers should surface unless no other teams showed interest in the two-time All-Star. In the wake of agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports – an obvious connection to the Lakers – announcing that he is simply looking for the best situation for LaVine, that is unlikely.

More Teams Could Target Zach LaVine in Trade

Los Angeles has limited draft capital. That will hinder them in a potential bidding war even once the trade restrictions on the rest of their roster expire no matter the target.

Chicago held conversations with Philadelphia regarding a LaVine trade in the lead-up to the trade deadline last season. But those talks never got far. Chicago’s high asking price for LaVine also deterred the New York Knicks from following through on their interest.

The Lakers might have to get aggressive to beat another suitor to trade for LaVine.