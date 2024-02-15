Steph Curry Downplays Lakers-Warriors LeBron James Trade Talk

Stephen Curry tried to downplay the Golden State Warriors‘ failed attempt to trade for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

After their 130-125 loss to the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers on February 14, Curry alluded to reporters that it’s a normal routine for front offices to poke around and check who’s available via trade for roster upgrade. And James represents a massive upgrade for them.

“I’m never surprised [about our team inquiring],” Curry told reporters after the Warriors dropped a 130-125 heartbreaker to the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers on February 14. “It’s always a surprise that stuff like that gets out because I’m assuming that every team is making calls that if every fan or every fan base or media group would know about, it would maybe normalize the conversations that happen in the front office, especially around the trade deadline when you’re exploring around the league who’s available, who’s not and gauging interest on that. So, obviously, a guy like Bron who you would probably call just to see [if he’s available]. I don’t know what the depths of those conversations were but that was a nice little surprise this [Wednesday] morning for sure.”

After a back-and-forth between the Lakers and Warriors owners Jeanie Buss and Joe Lacob and James’ agent Rich Paul within the final 24 hours of the trade deadline, the conversation ended and did not even reach exchanging trade ideas, according to the ESPN report.

A Curry-James tandem would have changed the NBA’s landscape massively and potentially extend the Warriors’ fading dynasty. For the Lakers, it would have ushered in a new era with Anthony Davis fully taking the reins from James.

Alas, it’s going to be one of the sliding-door moments in NBA history.

Lakers Extend Win Streak Without LeBron James

With James sitting out the second night of a back-to-back schedule, Rui Hachimura seized the opportunity.

The Japanese forward scored a career-high 36 points while Davis had a monster double-double (37 points and 15 rebounds) to lead the Lakers’ 138-122 rout of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, February 14, for their third straight win.

Davis and Hachimura became the first Lakers pair since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2003 to each score 35 points or more in a game.

D’Angelo Russell also came up huge with a career-high 17 assists. The Lakers moved the ball well again as they made 52 field goals on 34 assists.

“We are just playing the right way, sharing the basketball and playing together. Guys are making shots and we’re just in a great groove and having fun,” Davis told reporters.

The Lakers improved to 30-26 after winning six of their last seven games.

LeBron-Bronny Father-and-Son Duo in LA?

After James essentially re-committing to the Lakers following the Warriors failed attempt to trade for him, his team is contemplating locking him up by pairing him with his oldest son.

“Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that James might want out, but they’re also focused on the Bronny James factor, which continues to loom large,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha wrote on February 14. “ The Lakers, per the high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season.”

James, 39, has repeatedly said in the past that his dream is to play with Bronny and possibly his other son, Bryce, in the NBA before he hangs up his sneakers.

Will the Lakers make his dream come true?