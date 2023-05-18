Proposed Blockbuster Trade Swaps Lakers Star for $120 Million Legend

The Los Angeles Lakers face a massive challenge to get past the Denver Nuggets to reach the NBA finals with questions surrounding how the team will handle their roster this offseason. The Lakers face a decision on what to do with star D’Angelo Russell with the guard becoming a free agent this offseason as his current four-year, $117 million contract expires.

Enter Chris Paul who has an uncertain future with the Suns and his close relationship with LeBron James has been well documented. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests three potential blockbuster deals for the Lakers to explore after the season including a possible trade for Paul.

The proposed deal has Russell agreeing to a sign-and-trade with Phoenix as Paul heads to Los Angeles joining James and Anthony Davis. Buckley argues that the Lakers should prioritize a “natural table-setter” like Paul in order to bolster their championship chances moving forward.

“L.A. doesn’t have a natural table-setter to complement James,” Buckley wrote on May 18, 2023. “Russell, Dennis Schröder and Austin Reaves can all initiate offense, but they’re better as scorers than passers. Paul, meanwhile, still ranks among the Association’s best decision-makers, having just averaged 8.9 assists per game against only 1.9 turnovers.

“He’d help the Lakers maximize each position, and he’d consistently put James and Davis in favorable scoring situations. Paul would even elevate the supporting cast by knowing where his teammates are most effective and learning how they like to be set up. He’d also be a defensive upgrade over Russell.”

NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a $120 Million Contract With the Suns

.@stephenasmith says the Suns are BETTER OFF without Chris Paul 👀 "We want to make sure that the world recognizes one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game. … That's no shade on him, if anything it's shade on a great, great coach … in Monty Williams." pic.twitter.com/ULnYjs7WMM — First Take (@FirstTake) May 11, 2023

Paul still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $120 million contract, but the Lakers would have some flexibility on his future given how the point guard’s deal is structured. Paul is slated to have a $30.8 million salary next season which becomes fully guaranteed on June 28.

Only $15.8 million is guaranteed before this date, but it would not impact Los Angeles as they would be on the hook for the full amount if they traded for Paul. More relevant is Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season but becomes fully guaranteed on June 28, 2024, per Spotrac. This would allow the Lakers to move on from Paul after the 2023-24 season if they landed the guard.

Lakers Rumors: Will LA Pursue a Blockbuster Trade for Suns Star Chris Paul?

(2003) LeBron James and Chris Paul showing out at the McDonald's All-American game. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/wLWQmVPXHH — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) March 29, 2018

After receiving a short-term boost by trading for Russell, the guard’s long-term fit with the Lakers has come under scrutiny. Paul would serve as a more traditional point guard but has questions of his own when it comes to durability at 38 years old. Paul has missed significant time in two straight seasons, but it has been injuries sustained during the playoffs that raises serious questions.

The 12-time All-Star averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 37.5% of three-point attempts during 59 appearances in 2022-23. New Suns owner Mat Ishbia has shown a willingness to make bold moves first by acquiring Kevin Durant and most recently with the surprising firing of Monty Williams.

Phoenix could explore potential trades for Paul this summer, but it remains to be seen if the Lakers will become interested in adding the former All-Star. This proposed deal has added complications as Russell would need to agree to terms with the Suns despite having full control of his future in free agency.