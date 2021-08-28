Former Lakers Draft Pick Linked to Team in Possible Return: Report

Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers landing LeBron James, the one thing the team did extremely well is fine great talent past the top-15 draft picks. Players like Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac were taken later in their respective drafts and have all put together solid careers. Another Lakers draftee who has found a bit of success is Svi Mykhailiuk.

The 2016 second-round pick only lasted 39 games in Los Angeles before getting traded to the Detroit Pistons. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during last season and averaged 10.3 points a game in 30 games. Despite the solid season, Mykhailiuk remains a free agent. With the Lakers looking to fill out their roster, the veteran guard could be an option, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“The Cavs will keep looking for a capable backup 3. This is unlikely to be the final move made this offseason. Garrison Matthews, Denzel Valentine and Svi Mykhailiuk are free agency options. Mykhailiuk, sources say, may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal,” Fedor wrote.

Mykhailiuk Would Be a Decent Pickup for Lakers





There’s been a lot of talk about the Lakers’ age. They’re set to have a very old roster and could be wise to add some youth. Mykhailiuk is only 24-years-old and the team has been looking for a wing so he certainly fits those needs. The one knock on the guard is that he’s not much of a shooter. He averages 36.2% from three over his career. He did make 40.1% of his 3-point attempts during the 2019-2020 season, but that appears to be an anomaly.

Mykhailiuk wouldn’t be a serious game-changer for the Lakers but would provide some decent depth and scoring off the bench. The team has been linked to almost every notable free agent still available so take any rumor with a grain of salt but Los Angeles’ familiarity with Mykhailiuk could work in his favor.

Who Will Lakers End up Signing?

With the Lakers getting linked to so many names, it’s best to just take the wait-and-see approach regarding the team’s roster. This late in free agency, they’re not likely looking for players who will see a lot of time on the court, especially when we get to the playoffs. However, that doesn’t mean the few remaining roster spots aren’t important.

The Lakers could find some solid veteran leadership or intriguing young talent. Considering the already has plenty of veterans, it seems like the best play would be to go after younger players. Mykhailiuk would be a good option if they want a younger player. If the team wants more veterans, they could take looks at Rajon Rondo or Kevin Love if they get bought out. They’ve also been linked to names like Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Jeremy Lamb. At this juncture, it’s anybody’s guess what they might do. It wouldn’t hurt to add a wing, point guard or a center if Marc Gasol is planning to leave.

