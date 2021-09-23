Lakers Could Be Eyeing ‘Close Friend’ of Anthony Davis for Roster Spot

With training camp just days away from the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s anybody’s guess what they might do with the last couple of open roster spots. The team isn’t likely to find major impact players but it never hurts to have good depth. There have been many players linked to the team and it looks like we could add another name to the list.

In a piece about whether or not the Lakers could trade for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times revealed that veteran guard Tim Frazier could be on on the team’s radar:

It’s not as exciting as chasing Simmons, but the Lakers will probably be involved in some roster moves over the next week as they get ready for training camp. Their 14th roster spot is probably earmarked for a veteran who could be available if needed — but who will likely spend most of the time on the bench. A few names to keep an eye on for either that spot or a camp invite include wing James Ennis and point guard Tim Frazier, a close friend of Davis.

As Woike noted, Frazier is close friends with Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis. The two played together with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2015 to 2017 and then again during the 2018-2019 season. There’s no doubt the big man would like to reunite the 6-foot-1 point guard.

Frazier Was in Davis’ Recent Wedding Party

A reason Frazier could be popping up as a possible Lakers target could be due to some recent social activity. The guard wasn’t just at Davis’ recent wedding, he was one of the superstar’s groomsmen.

That must mean that Frazier is one of his closest friends. Who was also at the wedding? Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis in attendance at AD's wedding tonight https://t.co/SWjMYQbSCD pic.twitter.com/O4LAj4BtXZ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 19, 2021

There were a lot of important Lakers people at the wedding for Frazier to possibly make an impression to.

Should Laker Sign Frazier?

Obviously, Frazier’s relationship with Davis certainly helps his chances of landing on the Lakers. However, he’s also a solid basketball player. He’s played seven seasons in the NBA and has averaged 4.0 assists a game over his career. He’s not a prolific scorer, though. He only averages 5.0 points a game in his career and shoots 32.2% from three.

With that said, the Lakers don’t need an offensive juggernaut in a fourth-string point guard. He’d be behind Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo. He would rarely see playing time. At this point, Los Angeles is mostly looking for guys who will be a solid presence on the bench. Frazier would certainly fit that bill. He’s got a great relationship with the team’s most important player in Davis and likely would be happy filling whatever role the Lakers need from him. Players like James Ennis or Darren Collison could be more impactful on the court for the team but Los Angeles should be looking for guys who aren’t expecting to play much.

