Lakers Are ‘Buyers’, Could Add Multiple Players, per Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be back on track after a brief slump before the All-Star break. They’ve won three straight games and are playing at a high level. However, that doesn’t mean the team is going to change their plans for adding some help.

The Lakers have been linked to a number of players ahead of the trade deadline. It appears they mostly have an interest in adding a big man. Despite the eagerness to add a player, Los Angeles isn’t likely to make a trade. They’ll probably do most of their damage on the buyout market. According to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith, the Lakers will be “buyers” soon but not on the trade market. He also believes they could be interested in adding multiple players.

“The Lakers aren’t likely making any trades,” Smith wrote. “They simply don’t have a lot that they can reasonably offer. But they’ll add at least one player, if not two or three, on the buyout market.”

As currently constructed, the Lakers have enough to win a championship. That said, teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have added strong pieces throughout the season. Los Angeles would be wise to beef the roster before the playoffs.

Lakers’ Biggest Needs

As previously noted, the Lakers have been in the market for a big. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the team isn’t overly enthused with what they’ve gotten from Marc Gasol so far. This could lead them to find a new starter at center and moving Gasol to the bench. The former All-Star hasn’t been terrible but he’s been a nonfactor on offense and is only averaging 4.8 points a game.

The Lakers also need more shooting. They are currently shooting 35.4% from the 3-point line, which is 21st in the NBA. The team started off the season great but has fallen off quite a bit. They do have shooters on the roster right now who just aren’t performing consistently. The Lakers can’t bank on the fact that they’re going to get out of their slump. They should be in the market for a top 3-point shooter.

Players Lakers Could Target

Luckily for the Lakers, they could have a lot of options on the buyout market. The best player that has been linked to them is Andre Drummond. The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently trying to trade the two-time All-Star but his contract is keeping teams away. That means an eventual buyout is likely. The interest appears to be mutual. Drummond would come in and instantly be the team’s starting center. He’s a solid scorer and an elite rebounder. The Lakers wouldn’t need too much from him but he could be the player that puts them over the top.

Los Angeles should also be in the market for a shooter. JJ Redick would be an ideal fit. He’s one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history and could get a buyout if the New Orleans Pelicans can’t find a trade partner. If he doesn’t want to come to Los Angeles, the Lakers should keep an eye on Wayne Ellington, who could also be bought out.

