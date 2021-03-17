Insider Reveals Lakers’ Top 3 Trade & Buyout Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to several players leading up to the March 25th NBA trade deadline. During a recent episode of The Jump, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted he believes the Lakers’ top potential targets are Andre Drummond, JJ Redick and P.J. Tucker. McMenamin offered a brief caveat that he expects the Lakers to be more active after the trade deadline in the buyout market.

“Well, I’ll start by saying that based on the Lakers’ roster construction and where they’re going to be at salary cap wise, it’s going to be most likely buyout candidates over trade targets for the Lakers,” McMenamin explained. “Because if they were to do away with some of their young talent in order to pursue a trade, they’re going to be in a tough situation this summer moving forward.”

The Lakers Continue to be Linked to Cavs’ Center Andre Drummond

The Lakers are unlikely to trade for Drummond given his massive $28 million salary. Yet, the Lakers are believed to be a top landing spot for Drummond if he receives a buyout from the Cavs.

“Let’s start with three names: Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers whose been parked on the bench for about a month now as they try to pursue trade targets,” McMenamin continued. “I’m hearing that the Cavs are receiving interest in him, but because he has such a high salary number, it’s going to probably be tough for them. Perhaps need a three-team scenario in order to get that trade. Otherwise, it would be a buyout.”

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers and Nets are the “top suitors” for Drummond if he receives a buyout. Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25 starts for the Cavs this season.

“The Lakers and Nets are believed to be Drummond’s top suitors should he receive a contract buyout after the trade deadline, but the Cavaliers are steadfast about finding a trade for the center,” Charania noted. “The Knicks have also explored the possibility of adding Drummond, and potentially offering him a multiyear deal as a free agent via buyout, sources said. The Cavaliers have so far sought an asset back in any Drummond deal — such as a second-round pick, sources said — but rival teams are skeptical about Cleveland’s ability to find one in a trade. Drummond is on an expiring contract worth $28.7 million.”

L.A. Could Use JJ Redick’s Shooting

While the Lakers continue to be linked to big men, the team’s biggest need is arguably shooting. Redick has been another name that has been mentioned in trade rumors but is more likely a fit for the Lakers if he receives a buyout.

“Let’s go to JJ Redick of the Pelicans whose shooting percentage is down a little bit this year,” McMenamin detailed. “He’s only shooting 36 percent from three, but he’s one of the true pure shooters in the game and someone at this stage of his career trying to get that championship. Last year was the first year of his career he missed the playoffs. And we don’t know how much time he has left, and we’ll see if he gets dislodged from the Pelicans because he is not one of those guys that’s been parked yet like some of these other guys.”

Finally, Tucker is the third player on the Lakers’ shortlist but his pathway to L.A. is likely in a trade. The Lakers are reportedly competing against several other teams to acquire Tucker.

“The other guy, P.J. Tucker, who was such a vital piece on those Houston Rockets teams that knocked on the door of making the finals and upsetting the Golden State Warriors,” McMenamin said. “Toughness, grit, corner three-point shooting, playoff experience, and there’s going to be a bunch of suitors for him as well. There already are, the Rockets are receiving a lot of interest. Those are the names I would start with at the top of the Lakers’ list.”

