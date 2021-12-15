Wild Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Lakers Controversial Superstar

As the Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors heat up, Fox Sports’ Nick Wright floated a wild idea for a blockbuster deal sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Nets superstar has not played this season given his decision to remain unvaccinated and the New York City guidelines will not allow the guard to play homes games.

So far, the Nets have opted not to allow Irving to play in away games. This decision has prompted some speculation that the Nets could look to deal Irving by the February trade deadline.

“I have a very quick fix,” Wright noted during a December 14 episode of First Things First. “December 15th [is] right around the corner. You can start making these trades. I’m just saying [a] reunion special Kyrie for Westbrook, who says no? Kyrie and LeBron get back together. OKC’s big three’s back together in Brooklyn, they get the guy. Kyrie for Westbrook, think about it, think about it. [Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka] make the call. Just make the call.”

Before we examine whether this has any merits based on each team’s needs, here is how a potential Irving-Westbrook swap looks within the salary cap. Irving’s $35.3 million salary is nearly $9 million less than Westbrook’s $44.2 million, meaning the Nets would need to add additional players to make the trade work.

The challenge is Irving is widely considered a better player than Westbrook when he is on the court. That said, Irving’s willingness to sit out games has some wondering if the Nets guard could abruptly retire.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported there is “renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season.” This report was followed by cryptic social media messages from Irving posting photos of his basketball shoes.

“There is renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic,” Charania explained on December 13. “It remains unclear whether Irving’s potential return this season would come via vaccination to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement or by Brooklyn opening the door for him to play road games and practice at home, but sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all.

“Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible. In recent weeks, Irving and Kevin Durant, his co-star and close friend, have had increased communication about his fit on the team, breaking down the games, and about life in general, sources added. There appears to be an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars.”

There are plenty of intriguing storylines with this blockbuster trade idea. Irving would reunite with LeBron James and their relationship has had their moments since they played together in Cleveland. The move also recreates the former Thunder “big three” of Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

While it might be worth the risk for the Lakers, there is little chance the Nets view Westbrook as a viable replacement for Irving. The bigger question is who the Lakers could land in a potential trade centered around Westbrook. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported the Lakers have “held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook.”

“The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn’t blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R,” Fischer detailed on December 14. “But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely.”