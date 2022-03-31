NBA Exec Proposes Lakers Trade for 2-Time Blocks Champion

One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season is they are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

The purple and gold give up 114.5 points per game, which is 27th in the league, and they have a defensive rating of 112.9, which is 21st out of 30.

The Lakers were third in defensive rating when they won the championship in 2020. To win another title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the LA needs to get back to being an elite defensive unit, which is why an Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Heavy believes general manager Rob Pelinka should consider trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner this summer.

“For the Lakers, with the way this season has gone, they’d have to make up their minds that, ‘OK, we want to add now even if it means giving up one of our few assets.’ That means Talen Horton-Tucker. It means Kendrick Nunn and their first-round pick in 2027 or 2029,” the exec said. “Now, they might need those picks as a way to dump (Russell) Westbrook, but if they decide they want to add and not subtract, Turner is the best they’re going to do.”

Turner is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He’s a two-time blocks champion and has improved his offensive game over the years. The Texas product has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 48.9% from the field, 34.9% from beyond the arc and 76.8% from the free-throw line.

Pairing Turner with Davis in the frontcourt would give the Lakers two stout rebounders and rim protectors. However, the exec who spoke to Heavy thinks the Pacers big man “is obviously a risk” to trade for due to his left foot stress reaction.

Turner Only Played in 42 Games This Season

Turner appeared in only 42 games for the Pacers this season because of a left foot stress reaction. Although the exec who talked to Heavy feels the Lakers should consider trading Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn for Turner this summer, he knows foot injuries can be tricky for centers.

“He is obviously a risk now,” the exec said. “I think any time you get a big man who has a foot problem, a stress fracture kind of thing, those can be recurring. You can come back, but they take you down a notch. You think of Yao Ming or Zydrunas Ilgauskas, worst-case scenarios.”

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Turner made good progress in his recovery, but both the organization and Turner’s representatives decided that it didn’t make sense to push for a return with only seven games left in the Pacers’ season.

The Lakers could trade Horton-Tucker, Nunn and future draft picks to the Pacers for Turner since it’s a valid trade. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and Pacers beat writer Scott Agness for Fieldhouse File recently discussed Turner’s future on the HoopsHype podcast and the Lakers came up during the conversation.

Lakers Have Pursued Turner Before

Four NBA executives who spoke to Scotto believe the Pacers can get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery for Turner, who will make $17.5 million next season on the final year of his contract.

Agness also revealed that the Lakers have pursued the Texas native before.

“You mentioned those teams. Those are the same teams that have been after him and targeting him for two or three years, it seems. Charlotte. Dallas. Atlanta at one time. The Lakers had made calls about him previously,” Agness said. “Toronto could be in there. I know if he does get traded, Dallas would definitely be one that interests him personally because that’s his hometown team.”

The Lakers have to make a few trades this summer since this year’s roster isn’t good enough to win a title. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Pelinka goes after Turner again.