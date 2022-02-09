Insider’s Latest Proposed Trade Sends Lakers an Intriguing Starter

Time is running out for the Los Angeles Lakers to pull off a deal but one trade has emerged as a potential option for L.A. On the eve of the February 10 NBA trade deadline, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that the Lakers are continuing to “canvas the league” for potential deals and general manager Rob Pelinka may be able to land Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie with a package centered around Talen Horton-Tucker.

Mannix added that Magic wing Terrence Ross, an annual favorite in Lakers trade rumors, is another potential option for the Los Angeles.

“L.A. continues to canvas the league but with limited flexibility (Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are the only players outside of James, Davis and Russell Westbrook who are signed to anything more than a minimum deal) and assets (Horton-Tucker has value, but his struggles shooting has certainly impacted it) there has not been any traction yet on anything of substance,” Mannix noted.

“The Lakers would love to extract Grant from Detroit but the Pistons will likely field stronger offers before the deadline, and may elect to keep Grant, a Troy Weaver favorite, on the roster. Spencer Dinwiddie is available in Washington and a Horton-Tucker/draft pick package could be enough to entice a Wizards team with interest in offloading Dinwiddie’s contract. Orlando’s Terrence Ross is another option.”

This coincides with what one anonymous agent previously discussed with Heavy.com NBA editor Sean Deveney. The agent noted that the Lakers have been “kicking the tires” on Dinwiddie.

“Dinwiddie is a guy to watch there for the Lakers,” the agent remarked to Deveney. “He has not been his old self, you can see that. His numbers are way down. But there was a real interest from the Lakers in him last season and even in the summer when it was obvious that they would not be able to meet his asking price. He wanted to go to L.A. and I think he would have taken a little less to do so. But the numbers were never going to work.”

Dinwiddie’s short tenure with the Wizards has not gone entirely as planned. The guard is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 31% from the three-point line in 44 starts this season. It remains to be seen if the Lakers are willing to take on Dinwiddie’s three-year, $54 million contract, especially if the team is also losing their 2027 first-round pick in the deal. The agent noted that the trade would likely center around Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn.

“If you are looking around at what the Lakers have to offer, which is basically a package of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn, Dinwiddie is about as good as you are going to do,” the agent added. “They have been kicking the tires on him and the question is, is Spencer just damaged goods now, are his numbers down and never going to come back? Or is it just a bad fit in Washington. He has not looked great. But he also is not the best fit there. Maybe you reduce his role, you put him in L.A. and you can get him going.”