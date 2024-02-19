Lakers Top Star Target Addresses Trade Rumors

Trae Young, one of the top young stars on the Los Angeles Lakers radar, addressed the trade rumors after helping the East win the All-Star game in a record-setting fashion 211-186 against the West on February 18.

“It’s part of it,” Young told reporters referring to the trade rumors. “I mean the best players in the game have all been traded. Some of the few lucky ones have been blessed to be drafted in situations where they can win championships and it all be perfect for them — they can stay in that one situation forever. And that’s what I wanted to do with Atlanta. But who knows?

This is the type of league where things change and it happens but my mindset is in Atlanta right now and I don’t get caught up in all the rumors and stuff. My contract is locked in for a couple of years so I don’t have very much saying it right now.”

On January 23, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin named Young as one of the Lakers top trade targets this summer.

The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN.

On February 12, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his substack newsletter that the “Trae Trade Watch” has commenced.

“They’ve certainly convinced various rival teams that a Dejounte In/Trae Out course is going to be legitimately considered.

The Hawks, to be clear, have not made a firm decision yet. … How the rest of the season plays out is obviously going to factor into those next steps,” Stein wrote.

Kendrick Perkins Hints at Lakers Acquiring Another Star

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins further fueled the speculation of Young, a Klutch Sports client like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to join them in Hollywood.

“The Lakers need to stay in path and get through this season,” Perkins said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 16. “Have a run because another superstar is on the way this summer. I can’t reveal who that is… they trust me not to add this information out who that player is going to be. This superstar, actually is the perfect fit, not only for LeBron like it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

While Perkins kept Young’s name out of it, the Hawks star fits the bill as the perfect 3-point threat and lob partner for Davis.

The Lakers will have 3 first-round picks and 3 pick swaps available this summer to potentially go after Young or Mitchell, should the Cavaliers trade him before he enters the final guaranteed season worth $34.8 million in his current deal.

Young, on the other hand, has two more guaranteed years worth $43 million and $45.9 million each in his contract after this season.

LeBron James Hopeful to Retire as a Laker

During his pre-All-Star game media availability, James reiterated his commitment to the Lakers following the Golden State Warriors trade interest.

“I am a Laker and I’m happy, and been very happy being a Laker the last six years,” James told reporters. “Hopefully, it stays that way. But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization and so many greats. But we’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming it’s coming for sure.”

The 39-year-old James has a $51.4 million player option for next season. The potential addition of another star in the offseason would likely keep James in Los Angeles.