Lakers Among Favorites to Land $241 Million 2-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to land a superstar point guard if he’s traded.

According to the latest odds by Sportsbetting.ag, the Lakers have the eighth-best odds (+1200) to acquire Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The 24-year-old is represented by Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency Lakers All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are with.

Young signed a five-year, $215.2 million rookie maximum contract extension with the Hawks in August 2021. He will make $40.1 million next season, $43 million in 2024-25, $45.9 million in 2025-26 and $48.9 million in 2026-27 if he picks up his player option for that season. Young will have earned more than $241 million in his career once his current deal expires in 2027.

A two-time All-Star, Young averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season while shooting 42.9% from the field, 33.5% from beyond the arc and 88.6% from the free-throw line. The Oklahoma product was ninth in the NBA in total points, 10th in points per game, first in total assists and second in assists per game.

The Hawks Could Trade Trae Young

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on April 10 that Young is not untouchable in trade talks.

“With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young,” O’Connor wrote. “This should come as no real surprise considering what’s transpired over the course of the season. In March, Hawks owner Tony Ressler told The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz he’s neither opening nor closing the door on any players being moved. Months earlier, Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on escalating tensions between Young and former head coach Nate McMillan, leading to team meetings and questions about Young’s leadership. Players reportedly sided with the coach over their star player. Things got so ugly that TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Young could request a trade this summer if the Hawks fail to make ‘inroads’ in the playoffs.”

In a January 25 story called “2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus published a quote he received from an NBA source talking about Young’s future. The source told Pincus that Young could get traded to the Lakers this summer.

“I think Trae will want out after the season,” the NBA source told Pincus. “The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports].”

Trae Young on Trade Rumors: ‘It Could Be False, Could Be True, You Never Know’

Young told reporters on April 11 that the trade rumors surrounding him “could be false, could be true, you never know.”

“It could be false, could be true, you never know,” Young said. “I’m not worried about that. I’m gonna let my game play. After the season, whatever happens, happens. I mean, I’m focused on the next task at hand. I can’t worry about the outside noise or whatever fake stories come out, or what’s true, whatever.”

The Hawks will face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.