Lakers Among Favorites to Acquire Hawks Superstar Trae Young

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to acquire Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young if he gets traded this summer.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Lakers have the eighth-best odds (+1200) to land Young. The All-Star is represented by Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are with.

Young signed a five-year, $215.2 million rookie maximum extension with the Hawks in August 2021. The Oklahoma product will make $40.1 million next season, $43 million in 2024-25, $45.9 million in 2025-26 and $48.9 million in 2026-27 if he picks up his player option for that season.

Young, who turns 25 in September, averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season for the Hawks while shooting 42.9% from the floor, 33.5% from beyond the arc and 88.6% from the free-throw line. The Texas native was ninth in the NBA in total points, 10th in points per game, first in total assists and second in assists per game.

The Hawks Could Trade Trae Young This Offseason

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on April 10 that Young is not untouchable in trade talks. The Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 playoffs in six games.

“With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young,” O’Connor wrote. “This should come as no real surprise considering what’s transpired over the course of the season. In March, Hawks owner Tony Ressler told The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz he’s neither opening nor closing the door on any players being moved. Months earlier, Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on escalating tensions between Young and former head coach Nate McMillan, leading to team meetings and questions about Young’s leadership. Players reportedly sided with the coach over their star player. Things got so ugly that TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Young could request a trade this summer if the Hawks fail to make ‘inroads’ in the playoffs.”

In a January 25 article called “2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus posted a quote he received from an NBA source speaking about Young’s future. The source told Pincus that Young could get traded to the Lakers this summer.

“I think Trae will want out after the season,” the NBA source told Pincus. “The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports].”

How Could the Lakers Acquire Trae Young?

The Lakers would likely have to do a sign-and-trade deal involving D’Angelo Russell, one or two more players and draft picks to acquire Young from the Hawks. Russell, who is the starting point guard for Los Angeles, becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He may have been just saying the right things to the media, but it’s worth mentioning that Young sounded like a guy who wants to stay with the Haws during his end-of-the-season press conference.

“I think we showed strides,” Young said. “I think we showed moments of what we could do with Quin as our coach. So I’m excited for the future.”