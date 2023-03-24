Tristan Thompson Issues Strong, Expletive-Laden Statement on His Workout With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers recently worked out Tristan Thompson, who played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2017-18. The Texas product told Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green on the “Draymond Green Show” that he had a great workout session with the Lakers.

“When I came to the Lakers workout, I wanted to make sure I was in better shape than I’ve ever been,” Thompson said. “And I made sure I had my shirt off on purpose. I had my shirt off the whole workout. … So when it came to that Lakers workout, I made sure I was in great shape. Dunking the ball, windmilling. I was doing stuff where Bron was telling like, ‘Man Double T, I ain’t see this since Cleveland.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah cuz I’m ready. Like f***ing ready bro. Like I’m ready. Like I’m ready to make this happen. I’m ready to help you guys make this push.’ And I feel like what I can bring to the table to help that team is an area that I think they don’t have right now.”

Thompson has career averages of 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds with the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. He’s appeared in 88 playoff games and averaged 7.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Draymond Green Hopes the Lakers Don’t Sign Tristan Thompson

Green hopes the Lakers don’t sign Thompson. Los Angeles has been playing good basketball since the trade deadline, compiling a record of 11-7.

“I know what you bring to a team,” Green told Thompson. “I personally think this Lakers team is very good. … So no disrespect my brother, but I personally hope they leave you at home because I know what you bring to the table. I know how you help a team. … People can say what they want, talking heads can talk, they are a serious threat in the West right now.”

The Lakers are 36-37. Mo Bamba is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained left ankle, which is why the team worked out Thompson and Tony Bradley.

LeBron James Could Be Back Soon

According to multiple reports, James could play a few games before the regular season ends. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is making good progress in his recovery from a right foot tendon injury he suffered on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers star LeBron James (foot tendon injury) has begun on-court activity and team says there's no timeline yet for return. Sources say James is hopeful for a return within the final 3-to-4 games of the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. https://t.co/3lYNX6MA2Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2023

The Lakers have nine games remaining in the regular season, beginning on March 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles’ final three games of the season take place on April 5, April 7 and April 9.

James has appeared in 47 games this season. The King is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on March 19 that he expects James to play again this season. The LakeShow are 24-23 this season with LeBron in the lineup:

“We anticipate him coming back at some point,” Ham said. “I think Bron, him being out has revealed that we have a lot of different weapons that are very capable players on both sides of the ball that can help us achieve the goal that we’re trying to achieve. And when he comes back, he’s just going to add to it.”