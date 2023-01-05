Lakers Bring in Recently Released Mavericks Guard for Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in former Dallas Mavericks guard Tyler Dorsey for a workout on Thursday — the first day 10-day contracts could be signed.

Dorsey most recently played with the Mavericks, appearing in three games. He didn’t see much time, averaging just 2.7 minutes and three points per game. He’s logged three season in the NBA in all, also playing for the Hawks and Grizzlies.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham were both on hand for the workout, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports.

Nothing appears imminent in terms of a signing and the Lakers are exploring all their options for 10-day contracts, per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

“The Lakers are exploring their options for potential 10-day signings,” Stein tweeted, confirming the initial reporter. “Former Mavericks guard Tyler Dorsey is among the candidates, having auditioned for L.A. today.”

Dorsey Was Scorching From Deep in G League

Over his career, Dorsey has played in 107 games with 16 starsts, averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest.

Dorsey also spent time playing in Israel and Greece for three seasons, building up his resume for an eventual NBA return. He played with Maccabi Tel-Aviv and also spent time with Olympiacos.

While he played in just three games with the Mavericks, he logged some time in the G League, where he averaged 24.4 points in on 46.4% shooting from the field. He also hit his 3-pointers at a 47% clip, which is a talent the Lakers could use.

Dorsey has had interest to return overseas but is awaiting to see what offers manifest at the NBA level, per Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.

“Tyler Dorsey will wait for the 10-days contract market in the NBA and will not take any decision about his future upon a rush despite the strong interest of Fenerbahce, Olympiacos and the offer of Monaco,” Barkas tweeted on January 2.

Lakers Still Mulling Trades After Slow Start, Injuries

The Lakers are sitting at 17-21 as of January 5, coming off a big win behind their role players against the Miami Heat. The franchise has been mixed up in all kinds of trade rumors since the offseason but have yet to make a meaningful move to improve the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Part of the timidness from the Lakers to go all in on a deal with their two available first-round picks have been the slow start and Davis’ foot injury. His timeline for a return is uncertain, although there is an expectation he could return in mid-January.

James recently made a very public plea about wanting to play winning basketball, which many interpreted as a message to the front office. Pelinka said ahead of the season that he’s willing to move the first-rounders in an effort to support James.

“Let me be abundantly clear: We have one of the great players in LeBron James to ever play the game, and he committed to us on a long-term contract, a three-year contract,” Pelinka said. “So, of course, we will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals to give us a chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization. That’s got to be a bilateral commitment, and it’s there.”

The NBA trade deadline is on February 9, so we’ll see if the Lakers decide to pull the trigger on a move.