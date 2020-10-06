Superstar Lakers Fan Hilariously Bashes Heat’s Tyler Herro Over ‘Snarl’

After dominating the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to finally have a worthy opponent in the Miami Heat. The Heat controlled most of Game 3 and Jimmy Butler put together a masterpiece. However, 20-year old rookie Tyler Herro is the one who hit the dagger with a layup late in the game.

Shortly after scoring the shot, Herro made a snarl that quickly became viral. Noted Lakers fan and popstar Halsey perhaps had the best reaction to the snarl.

can’t believe I had to see that snarl on draco malfoy. refuse to lose to timothee chalamet with a skin fade. see ya next game. — halsey and1 (@halseyandone) October 5, 2020

Halsey wasn’t the only one to go after Herro.

tyler herro looks 7 years old with this snarl lol pic.twitter.com/feDawX2lP7 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro wanted a little less conversation and a little more action as he and Jimmy Butler sent the Lakers to the Heartbreak Hotel in Game 3. LeBron James was all shook up. pic.twitter.com/BuvKnz2gSA — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) October 5, 2020

Herro Addressed the ‘Snarl’ After the Game

There are a lot of iconic faces that NBA players have made after hitting big shots. Who could Kobe Bryant’s underbite that he’d frequently make? Unfortunately for Herro, he still looks like he’s in high school so the snarl doesn’t really have the intended effect.

“I kind of just did it,” Herro said of the snarl after the game. “I’ve never really made that face before, like ever really in my entire life. It just kind of happened in the midst of things in the moment.

“That’s just how it is when you’re a competitor.”

Tyler Herro on the snarl from last night, “I’ve never really made that face before.” Was just in the moment. pic.twitter.com/nBQVxuhX8T — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 5, 2020

Butler even had to chime on the face.

“I saw it,” Butler said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He did that thing with his lip. I saw that.”

Herro probably wasn’t expecting that his lip would go viral during an NBA Finals game during his rookie season but here we are. While it’s easy to make fun of the young baller, it’s becoming apparent that he’s got a bright future ahead of him. The fact that he’s not backing down against a team that has arguably the best basketball player of all time is a good sign that Miami found a long-term playmaker.

Herro Knows the Lakers Will Come Back Swinging

While the Heat should be happy about pulling off the upset, they’re about to get the wrath of an angry LeBron James. The Lakers have lost three games in the playoffs this year and have won the following game every time.

“I know how resilient that bunch is and how resilient that coaching staff is and their franchise,” LeBron said after the game. “Also, I don’t feel like we’re concerned. We’re not concerned. We know we can play a lot better. We have another opportunity to take a commanding lead on Tuesday.”

The Lakers played the worst game possible on Sunday and still kept it close in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to imagine they’ll be that bad for two games in a row.

“It’s going to be a tough game, Game Four,” Herro said. “But we’ll be ready.”

The Heat are not going to take their foot off the gas no matter what happens. However, they’re going against two of the best players in the world who are both coming off bad games. History tells us it’s not likely that both LeBron and Anthony Davis struggle in back-to-back games.

