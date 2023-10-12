Gabe Vincent Gets Honest About Level of Comfort With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency this offseason.

Three games into his tenure and it’s still a work in progress for Vincent with his new team.

“More and more [comfortable] each day. More and more each day,” Vincent said postgame via Spectrum SportsNet on October 11. “Getting to know each other, get to know how guys move, how guys play, know our offense a little bit. We’re starting to grow.”

Vincent finished the 109-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc where he connected on four of his eight deep looks. He drew the start with Austin Reaves joining Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the sideline for a night off.

Still trying to figure out how D-Lo threaded this needle 🪡 pic.twitter.com/84u6I28ROj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2023

There was a belief that Vincent could have the inside track on a starting spot given his potential fit alongside James, which we have yet to see.

With D’Angelo Russell named the starting point guard, Vincent can focus on what he can control.

“Personally, just continue to grow,” Vincent said. “Continue to get more connected with this group. Get more connected with my guys, and just keep building. We’re working towards something.”

Vincent is a key piece of what head coach Darvin Ham believes is championship-caliber depth for the Lakers who shook off a 2-10 start to make a run to the Western Conference Finals. That would be something to celebrate for most franchises but not one rostering James in what was his 20th NBA season.

Vincent’s skill set offers Ham options for his lineups, as does the rest of the roster which boasts improved playmaking and shot-making.

At least that is what James believes.

“When teams go under our pick-&-rolls, or teams disrespect us from the perimeter, we have enough shooting that we believe we can go up there and knock them down with confidence and with a high clip,” James said on Spectrum SportsNet on October 9.

D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent Exchange Praise

Ham named Russell the starting point guard citing his IQ and what he did helping them reach the WCF last season. Russell had a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, adding three rebounds, one steal, and one block.

In turn, Russell was highly complementary of Vincent, noting that he likes to play alongside other point guards and the latter’s intelligence.

D’Angelo Russell speaks on the #LakeShow new additions and how much they bring to the team. pic.twitter.com/3A5t2pCj4Z — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 8, 2023

Vincent returned the sentiments after the win over the Kings.

“He’s been great,” Vincent said about Russell. “DLo makes the game easy on everybody, you know what I mean? He pushes the pace, he gets guys in spots, makes the right read. He’s been playing really well at a high level.”

Darvin Ham’s Vision Coming Together

While praising the Lakers’ improved depth, Ham was sure to note the significance of chemistry to a title run, and that message has continued into the preseason. Hearing the comments from the likes of Russell and Vincent is a strong sign that Ham’s message is taking hold.

Russell has long stated his willingness to sacrifice, and Vincent comes from the ultimate “team-first” organization in the Miami Heat.

"The group that we got has been fun. A lot of good guys out there that I have fun playing with and just enjoying watching them do well, and when it comes my way I feel the same energy back, so I like where we're at as a team." 😎 pic.twitter.com/vW0E14btdu — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 12, 2023

Nothing was certain until they took the court, though. So far so good even with the real test still to come once the regular season rolls around.