Lakers Called Out by Warriors for Flopping After Game 4

The Golden State Warriors were disappointed in the Game 4 officiating and called out the Los Angeles Lakers for flopping following the 104-101 loss.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr took issue with a handful of illegal screens that were called at crucial points of the matchup, delivering some subtle shade by saying the Lakers were playing with “gamesmanship,”

“I think we had three or four illegal screens called, and that was disappointing,” Kerr said after the loss. “I didn’t get a look at the replay on any of them. But there were a couple that were very disappointing just live.

“The Lakers — they’re a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls.”

As Kerr mentioned, he hadn’t had time to watch the film prior to his postgame press conference but felt like the Lakers were rewarded for selling some calls.

“I thought they took some flops and were rewarded, but I’ll have to see the replays,” Kerr continued. “Maybe I’m wrong, maybe those were all illegal screens but didn’t feel like it watching it.”

Lakers Hold Hefty Free Throw Advantage Over Warriors

The officiating has been a topic of conversation in the series due to the hefty free throw advantage the Lakers hold over the Warriors. LA was 20-of-20 from the charity stripe in Game 4 and shot 43 more free throws than Golden State in the three games prior.

But the Warriors were not making any excuses, with Kerr pointing to some sloppy fouls as the issue.

“I think just the free-throw disparity in Games 1 and 3, it’s just too big of a deal,” Kerr said prior to Game 4. “And I’m not talking about officiating, I’m talking about our fouling.

“I thought too many plays, we reached and put ourselves in a position where we had to make fouls and we can be better, we know we can be better, we were much better in Game 2, we have to be more physical without fouling and keep the free throws down for them.”

A large part of the issue is also the way the teams play. The Lakers have been getting in the paint and forcing the issue, leading to more calls. Golden State has lived and died by their 3-ball and shot just 29.3% from deep in Game 4.

Lonnie Walker Steps Up for Lakers in Crunch Time

Aside from the calls, the Lakers also found an X-factor in Lonnie Walker IV in Game 4. The 24-year-old has been in and out of the rotation but made the most of his time on Monday, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter to help to Lakers secure a 3-1 series edge.

“The greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker said after the game. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing. Not just being a part of the playoffs, but impacting it, let alone winning in the playoffs. I’m truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities. Just my mental fortitude. I think the hardest thing of being able to play a lot and then not playing at all is sticking with it.”

The Lakers have a chance to wrap up the series on the road on Wednesday. It won’t be easy. The Warriors have been a much better team at home and have never lost a Western Conference playoff series under Kerr.