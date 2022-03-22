‘You Knew This Was Happening’: Warriors Star Sounds off on Lakers’ LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James was the talk of the NBA world on March 21. The four-time MVP was back home in Cleveland and put on an incredible show against the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his 105th career triple-double.

LeBron only plays in Cleveland once a year since he’s in the Western Conference, so it’s extra special for him and Cavaliers fans when the Lakers come to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who has faced LeBron in the NBA Finals four times, knows the King pretty well and wasn’t surprised his pal went off in Cleveland.

“If you looked at the schedule in advance, you knew this was happening,” Green wrote on Instagram.

It’s been quite a year for LeBron in Cleveland. The four-time Finals MVP hit the game-winning shot during the All-Star Game on February 20 and recorded a triple-double in a Lakers’ win nearly one month later.

LeBron never takes his games back home for granted, especially at this stage of his career since he doesn’t know how many more years he has left in the NBA.

LeBron: ‘My Games Playing Here Is Very Limited in My Career’

LeBron is 37 and in his 19th NBA season. Although he’s defeated father time by averaging 30.0 points this campaign, the Akron Hammer knows he can’t play forever.

“My games playing here (in Cleveland) is very limited in my career, so hopefully, I’m healthy enough to put on the uniform and play at an effective level,” LeBron said after the Lakers defeated the Cavaliers. “Play in front of these fans because they’ve given me so much for 11 years when I was here for my first stint and for my second stint.”

LeBron loves playing against the Cavaliers. He has averaged 29.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 18 games versus his hometown club. The future Hall of Famer told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd that he wouldn’t rule out a return to the Cavaliers someday, but right now, LeBron is focused on finishing this season strong and getting the Lakers to a place Green and the Warriors will be in.

LeBron Is Trying to Get Lakers to Playoffs

LeBron is doing everything in his power to lead the Lakers to wins. The purple and gold are in the ninth spot in the West and would have to win two play-in tournament games to reach the 2022 playoffs.

Many pundits don’t think the Lakers will make the postseason, but LeBron doesn’t care.

“I couldn’t care less what the narrative about our team is,” LeBron said after the Lakers-Cavaliers game. “At my point in my career, I don’t get involved in that stuff. I don’t read about it, I don’t hear it too much. … None of that stuff matters to me. I’m having a blast playing the game of basketball.”

LeBron and the Lakers will face Green and the Warriors on April 7. Los Angeles defeated Golden State on March 5 behind 56 points and 10 rebounds from LeBron, who is averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists on the season.