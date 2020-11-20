Lakers Strike Deal With Ex-Bucks Starter: Report

Free agency is finally here and it didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a move.

There were rumors that the team was interested in signing Wesley Matthews to replace Danny Green and it looks like those were 100% true. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran plans to sign with Los Angeles.

Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

Matthews was most recently on the Milwaukee Bucks and started 67 games with the team that finished with the NBA’s best regular-season record. He’s a logical replacement for Green. He’s a solid 3-point shooter and defender. He’s leaving a winning culture and now gets to play for the defending champions. Charania also reported the details of Matthews’ contract. He’ll be getting a one-year deal for $3.6 million. That’s a much smaller chunk of change than they were paying Green.

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

What Matthews Brings to the Lakers

Considering how early it is in free agency, the Lakers clearly were gunning for Matthews. He was a logical player to replace Green. Matthews has shot a little over 38% from beyond the arc in his career. That’s only slightly lower than Green’s 40% career numbers.

Matthews recently turned 34 so he is up there in age but the Lakers only need him to have one more solid season. He’s going to fit in well with the type of veteran roster the team built last offseason. He’s also not going to be a liability on the defensive side of the ball. He’s not the defender Green is but he can hold his own. the Bucks had one of the best defenses in the NBA last season and Matthews was a big part of that.

