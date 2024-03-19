Lakers Expected to Be Without Three Key Players for Remainder of Season

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ disappointing season just got a bit worse. After coming away with an impressive 136-105 win on March 18 against the Atlanta Hawks, things started to look up. However, a recent report on Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt is concerning.

According to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, the Lakers will be without Wood, Vanderbilt, and Vincent for the remainder of the season.

“Sources tell CBSSports that Los Angeles Lakers players Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent will miss the rest of the season. While Vanderbilt still could return, sources say, the expectation is that will not happen. ESPN first reported the news on Wood.”

Vanderbilt is dealing with a foot injury, Vincent has missed much of the season with a knee injury, and Wood is set to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

Darvin Ham’s Update on Lakers Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave an update on Wood, Vanderbilt, and Vincent on March 15. He didn’t mention Wood needing surgery, which was then reported less than a week later on March 18 by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ham gave the following update on the three injuries, according to Lakers Nation:

“No, there will be one coming soon though,” Ham said. “Gabe, Vando and C-Wood, they’re pretty much status quo. Cam got on the court today and did some stuff today so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He likely won’t be in the lineup but he’s making extreme progress and we feel good about that as well.”

Vincent has appeared in just five games for the Lakers and played a massive role in those five games. He was playing 25-plus minutes per night and was hopeful to give the Lakers similar production to what he gave the Miami Heat.

Vanderbilt has played in 29 games, playing 20 minutes per game. He’s struggled offensively when In the lineup, shooting 29.6% from three-point range, but gives the Lakers a defensive-minded wing that can defend the other team’s best player.

Lakers Can Still Find Success in the Playoffs

While losing three of the most important role players on the team hurts, the Los Angeles Lakers still have two of the best players in basketball. No matter who’s on the court, the Lakers are only going to be as good as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are.

James is locked in, as seen by 40 and 25-point performances in back-to-back games. The nearly 40-year-old missed just four shots in his 25-point game performance against the Atlanta Hawks. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

Ham spoke about how James is trying to set the tone, knowing that it starts with him and Davis, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Just setting a tone, trying to set a tone,” head coach Darvin Ham said of James. “It’s money time right now. We have no time to waste. It starts with our two captains.”

The task will be even harder than it was before with these injuries for the Lakers but never count out James and Davis.