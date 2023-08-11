Hall of Famer Calls Lakers’ $51 Million Forward NBA ‘Prototype’

The Los Angeles Lakers made massive changes to their roster at the trade deadline last season. One of those changes was trading for forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

He went on to average 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33 appearances with nine stars in the regular season and 12.2 points with 3.6 boards in the playoffs for the Lakers.

This offseason, they re-upped with Hachimura on a three-year, $51 million contract.

“Rui to me, I’m not gonna say he was the Most Improved Player. But he improved where he was a threat, and a impact player,” said Hall of Fame former Laker James Worthy on Spectrum SportsNet on August 11. “He’s very consistent, and I think the prototype NBA player.”

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham deployed him at his customary forward positions and also at guard, per Basketball Reference. Hachimura was also used against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic – who checks in at 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds – in the Western Conference Finals, matching up against him nearly as much as teammate Anthony Davis did, per NBA.com.

"It was a part of our gameplan.. The coaches told me I was going to guard Jokić… I think the second half we did a pretty good job on him." @rui_8mura on the minutes he was defending Nikola Jokić. pic.twitter.com/rYZmdLUP9F — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 17, 2023

“I don’t even think he’s scratched the surface,” Ham said on April 23 via Spectrum SportsNet. “As good as he’s played, I tell people all the time, this kid has All-Star skill. He’s a All-Star type of talent.”

The results were what they were with the Lakers getting swept out of the playoffs by the eventual champs.

Hachimura still showcased his versatility and stepped up his production in the postseason.

James Worthy Praises Rui Hachimura’s Versatility

“When I say ‘impact player’, he made a difference in a lot of positions,” said Worthy. ”He could shoot the three, he could post up, he could defend, he could defend centers who are bigger than him. His size and his shoulders and his ability to get his shot off without getting it blocked or being interfered [with] is something that I’ve been watching.”

The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 boards, and 1.4 assists in three seasons with the Wizards. He was a full-time starter when healthy in his first two seasons, starting all 105 of his appearances.

Hachimura has made just 22 starts in an identical 105 appearances over the last two seasons split between Washington and Los Angeles.

“He is young,” Worth said. “I’m sure he’s going to move his way up this ladder quickly.”

Breaking down Rui's fit & versatility with the #LakeShow 🎬 Laker Film Room: Rui pic.twitter.com/JDqSjl3dVN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 13, 2023

“Just a super competitor,” teammate LeBron James said, per Broderick Turner of the LA Times on April 4. “He wants to be great. He wants to be held accountable. He’s always asking me what he can do better to help this team, how he can be better to help this team. Cause he wants to.”

Rui Hachimura Helps Lakers Now and Later

If nothing else, his $17 million annual average salary should be easy enough to move if the Lakers have to pivot with James’s future beyond next season (and then again after the 2024-25 campaign) still somewhat in question. As it stands, though, they locked up a talented player that is still ascending for less than 13% of the salary cap.

And, if he does reach his full potential, it makes things that much easier for the Lakers’ front office as they play for life after James, whenever that may be.