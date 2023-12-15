Lakers’ Potential Package for Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls‘ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine wants to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Lakers are having second thoughts, wary of the potential fallout of such a high-risk star trade.

But if and when they decide to go all-in on forming another Big 3, the Lakers package for LaVine would certainly be headlined by D’Angelo Russell and a first-round draft pick with salary fillers in between.

“It’s no secret that Russell, re-signed to a team-friendly deal this offseason, would likely be included in most trade scenarios. With him, the Lakers could attach the following pieces: second-year guard Max Christie, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, Reddish, Vincent, a 2029 or 2030 first-round pick, and four second-rounders,” The Ringer’s Seerat Sohi wrote.

The Bulls’ asking price remains steep despite having a hard time creating a market for their disgruntled star.

“The Bulls are still searching for the type of haul that a multi-time All-Star typically draws, which LaVine certainly is based on résumé: an established starter, plus a young player with upside and then first-round draft capital, according to league sources,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote.

Russell fits the bill as an established starter. Hood-Schifino slots in as the young player with upside. The 2029 or 2030 Lakers pick is enticing because LeBron James will already be retired, Anthony Davis might no longer be in LA. LaVine will already be in his 30s by then.

The Lakers can go all-in this season and next season, if James picks up his $51.4 million player option, with LaVine and Davis.

Zach LaVine’s Lakers Fit

On the surface, the Lakers appear fine with a 15-10 record, bolstered by their In-Season Tournament title run. But when you begin to unpack, you will see that nine of their 10 losses are against playoff contenders with title aspirations.

Their troubles start with their lack of consistent firepower behind James and Davis — which could be a problem if one them gets injured.

“The starters have only a 1.9 net rating, in large part because they struggle with offensive creation and a lack of consistent shooting. That’s one reason they’ve been tied to Zach LaVine, a tough shotmaker with logo range, in trade talks,” Sohi wrote on December 15.

LaVine has been a consistent 20-plus point-scorer over the past six seasons. His regression this season could be attributed to his falling out with Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

“Another source said that the relationship between LaVine and coach Billy Donovan, while still amicable, is broken from a professional standpoint, mostly on LaVine’s end. He would rather make ripples than waves but no longer wants to play for Donovan and really hasn’t wanted to since last season,” wrote Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on December 13.

A change of scenery will likely inspire LaVine. With the Lakers, he will have more space as opposing teams will not key on him like the way they do in Chicago. He will have plenty of open shots with James and Davis attracting the defense.

Alex Caruso Off Limits

While the Lakers would prefer reuniting with Alex Caruso, the Bulls have kept him off the table.

“A bevy of teams has been expressing interest in trading for Bulls utility star Alex Caruso, league sources say, but the franchise has shut down those calls,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on December 11.

Caruso is “the one that got away” for the Lakers after letting him walk following their championship run in the NBA Bubble in 2020. After the Lakers lowballed him, he signed a $36.9 million, four-year deal with the Bulls.