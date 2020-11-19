Lakers Snatch Up Former Michigan Star as Undrafted Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers did not have a pick during Wednesday’s NBA Draft, but still managed to add a player to the roster in undrafted free agent Zavier Simpson.

Simpson played his college ball at Michigan, where he logged plenty of time over his four years as a Wolverine. He averaged over 33 minutes per game the last two seasons, including his condensed senior season where he averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 assists — good for third in the country.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Simpson’s pass-first mentality will be appreciated at the next level, be he will have to improve his shooting and ability to guard NBA-level talent.

“Zavier can come in and run a team,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said of Simpson, per The Detroit News. “I think he’s a good defender and a very good pick-and-roll guard. I think he’s going to have to improve as a shooter to stick.”

Zavier Simpson Backed Out of Deal With German Team

Simpson reportedly signed with professional German squad Science City Jena in September before backing out before the draft.

Can confirm reports that Zavier Simpson will play in Germany this coming season (which starts next month). His agent said the team/league is a good fit for the former Michigan star. With Simpson's help, Science City will try to move up one spot to the top division in Germany. — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) September 16, 2020

A scout that spoke to MLive.com said that the pandemic and not being able to work out like a normal year for teams hurt Simpson’s stock.

“Simpson would like to prove he could shoot the ball better than people think, that he can overcome his lack of size through his IQ and toughness and leadership,” the scout said. “Interviews and going against top point guards would have been a great opportunity.”

Simpson played his AAU ball with the King James Shooting Stars, a program previously affiliated with his new superstar teammate, LeBron James, who has multiple photos with on his social media.

Lakers Make Dennis Schröder Trade Official

The Lakers officially announced the addition of guard Dennis Schröder via trade on Wednesday following the draft. The trade, which sent Danny Green and the Lakers first-round pick (No. 28 overall).

OFFICIAL: Welcome to Los Angeles, Dennis Schröder pic.twitter.com/U7zsvgL2G3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 19, 2020

Schröder averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 65 games for Oklahoma City last season. Additionally, he led the league in points scored off the bench and finished second in NBA Sixth Man Award voting, while shooting career highs in field goal percentage (.469) and three-point percentage (.385).

Schröder owns career averages of 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in seven seasons with Atlanta and Oklahoma City.

LeBron James reacted to the signing on social media on Wednesday night, writing: “Let’s get it! A flat out dog added to a pack of em.”

Green was dealt again during the draft from Oklahoma City to Philadelphia for Al Horford, a future first-round pick, the 34th overall pick in this year’s draft and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic. The Thunder also sent Terrance Ferguson to the 76ers.

Lakers Have Decisions to Make With Veteran Guards

The Lakers still have an interesting offseason ahead when it comes to their guard rotation, with Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley weighing their futures. Rondo and Caldwell-Pope have already opted out of their deals, while Bradley is still making up his mind.

Bradley — who didn’t play in the bubble during the Lakers title run — reportedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but wants a long-term deal. He has until Thursday to decide.

“I am told that he would like to stay in Los Angeles, but he wants another deal. He only has one year on this deal,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburn said on the Mason and Ireland show this week. “If he opted out, they could then sign him to a larger deal, a longer-term deal, give him some security. But where are they finding that money from? How does that fit on the board with KCP, who also declined his player option. There is interest for KCP all around the league, he’s going to have other suitors.”

