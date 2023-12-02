Lakers’ Level of Interest in $215 Million Star Revealed

As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers have zero interest in trading for Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today on December 1 that the Bulls are having a hard time finding LaVine’s next home.

“There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now in the NBA,” Wojnarowski said, and that’s not because Chicago has not tried to find it and isn’t currently trying to find it. It’s a combination of a few reasons.”

The first major obstacle is LaVine’s enormous contract. LaVine signed a $215 million, five-year max extension with the Bulls last year. He is due to make $40.1 million this season, and he’s owed $138 million over the next three.

“Four more years at around 45-46 million a year on average but it’s [his] productivity. And I think this is a player right now who’s out now with a foot injury he’s been in and out of the lineup.”

LaVine has played 77 or more games in a single season only three times in his first nine seasons in the NBA.

“I think the question for teams is how much does Zach LaVine impact winning especially at the salary and with a new salary cap where you’re asking yourself: ‘Are we trading for him to be our best player? No! Our second-best player? No! So if he’s our third-best player, do we want to pay that kind of money?’ And for the Bulls they want to get some value in a trade,” Wojnarowski said.

While LaVine’s shooting and athleticism would perfectly fit next to the Lakers’ top two stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his price tag given his injury history is not worth it.

Lakers’ Other Trade Option

Instead of going after the expensive LaVine, the Lakers have a cheaper option in mind.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers also have their eyes on Memphis Grizzlies’ swingman John Konchar.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline. The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

Konchar is on a cheap contract, signing a three-year, $19 million extension with the Grizzlies last year that will kick in next season.

Konchar projects to give the Lakers some depth in their thin two-guard rotation where Cam Reddish’s groin injury exposed that weakness. After Austin Reaves, the Lakers have been leaning on second-year Max Christie and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, both inexperienced for a playoff run.

Konchar, who averaged more than four rebounds in the past two seasons, is a solid rebounder for his size and position, something that Cam Reddish (2.6 rebounds per game) hasn’t done consistently even with his length.

LeBron James Defends Maverick Carter

James defended his longtime friend and business manager Maverick Carter after his admission to placing sports bets, including NBA games, through an illegal bookie.

“No,” James said via LA Times’ Dan Woike when asked if he was concerned about the perception of Carter’s admission. “Because that’s the only reason it got any legs in the first place because he’s so close to me. But Maverick’s his own man and at the end of the day, gambling is legal. I mean, you can go on your phone right now and do whatever you want. And he has no affiliation with the NBA or NFL, so, he can do what he wants to do.”

The Washington Post reported on November 30 that Carter made the admission during a November 2021 interview with federal agents investigating bookie Wayne Nix.

Carter was never charged while Nix pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his role running a sprawling offshore sports-betting ring, according to the report.

James and Carter were teammates in high school and have several business partnerships, which include SpringHill Entertainment, a media production company, and minority stakes in the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.