5 Areas Sean McVay Can Now Address Following Fiery Message for Rams

Sean McVay may have created the 2023 battle cry for the Los Angeles Rams.

In his first words since deciding he wasn’t going to step away from coaching and return for 2023, he shared this fiery message that was revealed by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer during the network’s pregame show on Saturday, January 14: “I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it.”

Time will tell if that message will get plastered on shirts when the Rams head to 2023 training camp. But following that scorching statement from McVay, here are five areas McVay can now address as he’ll aim to rebound from the dismal 5-12 mark of 2022.

Fill an Important Position on His Staff

This will more than likely top the list of offseason needs for McVay and the Rams.

Already, close friend Kliff Kingsbury was mentioned as a possibility to reignite an offense that dropped to 32nd in total yards. However, Kingsbury took a one-way trip to Thailand and is “not interested” in any coaching gigs at the moment per the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

There are other options, though. Mike LaFleur was tabbed as someone “expected to land” on McVay’s staff by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo Saturday. But it wasn’t specified he’ll be the OC. Or perhaps McVay could go with an internal move and promote quarterback coach Zac Robinson or assistant coach Thomas Brown to full-time coordinator of the offense. Regardless, McVay has a prominent position to address and a swift hire could take place.

Address Jalen Ramsey Post That Sparked Speculation of Future

Was Jalen Ramsey sending a secret message about his future in the “Rams House?”

Ramsey sparked quite the conversations regarding his tweet that included the words “if that’s the end, I went out with a bang!” Many have taken it to mean the All-Pro will be traded and has played his last game as a Ram.

Or, perhaps it’s a smoke screen and Ramsey is simply reacting to how he played in 2022. Regardless, McVay can address this matter. But it may mean addressing this part for Ramsey: His $17 million base salary for 2023 and his upcoming potential opt out option for 2024. Especially for a Rams team already limited with their 2023 salary cap figure.

Fix Both Trenches

Yes, the offensive line demands fixing by members of the Rams fan base. Though McVay may consider Alaric Jackson’s lists of suggestions and give the 2022 group another chance.

But, there are still four free agents from the OL crew come March and there’s no guarantee all will be resigned. It’s still a unit that is facing the inevitability of having new faces and McVay could address this either by March or late April.

The other trenches needs some help too. The defensive line also has four free agents for ’23 and includes veteran starters A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines. Edge help is already called a need. McVay and company will additionally need to address the rest of this room too.

Decide Who Will be With QB1

Matthew Stafford is already in. But the rest of the QB spot remains a mystery.

Longtime backups Bryce Perkins and John Wolford are free agents. And a resurgent Baker Mayfield is another who faces a nebulous future as a unrestricted free agent. Time will tell if all three will demand high value in the upcoming market. But McVay and company will have to find a way to keep at least one or two. And of the three, only Mayfield won games — and he was with the Rams for only one month.

Coax a Crucial Return

Now the Rams know McVay is back. Stafford is all in. Cooper Kupp will be healthier.

But for the second straight offseason, the future of Aaron Donald is under scrutiny.

This time, Donald missed the last six games and the month of December with a high ankle sprain. Then there’s the age concern as he’ll turn 32 by minicamp. But maybe McVay re-adds “A.D” on the Rams’ redemption tour.