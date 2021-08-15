Let’s start by remembering it’s only preseason. Breathe easy fans. Plenty of Los Angeles Rams football left.

And judging from last night, there’s plenty to correct in a couple of areas…and lots of potential in others.

Here’s five things that I thought stood out from last night’s preseason debut in SoFi Stadium.

Bryce Perkins Has Hops (Literally)

There was “filthy stuff” from the backup quarterback last night.

In the clear play of the night, Perkins not only busted a stiff arm to free himself up (and plaster the incoming Chargers defender to the ground) he cleared over an L.A. Chargers defender as if he was trying to scale 3.5 feet in the Olympic hurdles. And the play unfolded like this on film.

OH NO HE DIDN'T 🔥@TDN_Perk with the stiff-arm + hurdle 😤 pic.twitter.com/Lw2xOB94XO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 15, 2021

While the hurdle was a first for Ram fans, someone on Twitter reminded folks he’s done this before during his Virginia Cavalier days.

Some of us did. pic.twitter.com/w3shVCYCHh — Bama Hoo (@bama_hoo) August 15, 2021

What did we learn?: Perkins gives the Rams assurance as the No. 3 behind John Wolford and Matthew Stafford. But who knows, perhaps Sean McVay may secretly install read option plays for Perkins.

He said it: “Yeah I definitely felt it. And usually, I always tell my parents this, growing up high school and Pop Warner, when they’re closer, they always say they’re yelling at me, ‘Can you hear me? Can you hear me? And I always say ‘No, when I’m on the field usually I can’t hear anything.’ But after that play I heard it. It seemed like I heard everybody, everything, saw everybody. But it was awesome. It was a great energy boost and I’m glad that I could make that play for the team,” Perkins when asked about his hurdle to reporters.





Play



Video Video related to 5 things we’ve learned about the l.a. rams after preseason opener 2021-08-15T14:47:28-04:00

‘Duck’ Underwhelmed

Devlin Hodges got the start and took the most attempts at 19, but only mustered 85 passing yards. Even when he had more completions than Perkins, the yardage was still the same, as pointed out by L.A. radio sports personality Nick Hamilton.

Devlin Hodges: 6/8 for 33 yards

Perkins: 5/6 for 33 yards, TD#LARams — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) August 15, 2021

And there was also this interception inside the Chargers’ 10 and on 4th and goal.

john brannon said gimme that ‼️ 📺 CBSLA / NFLN pic.twitter.com/qSVFBeAbdG — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 15, 2021

What did we learn?: While Hodges may have had rust since this was his first action in over a year, Perkins was still the better quarterback, and is now in a position to surpass him on the depth chart.

Interior Reserve Offensive Linemen Need Improvement

The good news? Through 29 passing plays the Rams’ trench reserves only allowed one sack.

The bad news? The Chargers still dominated the run offense, surrendering just four rushing first downs and 73 total yards through the ground. And that was against a Chargers’ line that didn’t have Joey Bosa in the line up.

What did we learn?: The reserves must step up next week. Their opponent next Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders, has a much faster defense from last year as noted by Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media who watched the Raiders roll 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks in their August opener.

#Raiders defense looks LIGHT YEARS better than in the past. Fast, physical…and playing with a chip on their shoulder. Nixon & White are wired that way and when they're on the field it shows. — Joe Arrigo (@joearrigo) August 15, 2021

He said it: “It was kind of hit or miss. There wasn’t much consistency in the run game, but there were a couple of good looks that we had. I thought Coleman (Shelton) and Bobby (Evans) did a nice job. It was hard to get into a rhythm but we had some sustained drives where we came away with points on the one touchdown drive. Overall I think there will be some good things to look at. But you’re always striving for that consistency snap in and snap out,” head coach Sean McVay on the line play.





Play



Video Video related to 5 things we’ve learned about the l.a. rams after preseason opener 2021-08-15T14:47:28-04:00

Undrafted 2020 WR’s Really Boosted Their Chances to Stay on

Yes, the rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris impressed on offense. But two rookies from last year helped themselves immensely in their first preseason action by getting the start.

Starting with Trishton Jackson. The former Syracuse wideout faked going to his left, then slipped behind the coverage linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga for the 4-yard TD.

Fellow UDFA J.J. Koski finished second behind Harris in receptions (three) and yards (36), including breaking off one catch on third down that put the Rams inside the Charger 5.

What did we learn?: Jackson continues to capitalize on his impressive camp season. Koski helped his own chances to crack the final 53.

Four Defenders Shine Without Defensive Stars

Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and the other starters from last year’s top defense all were without pads. But the rest of the Ram defenders proved they got depth outside of those stars.

Justin Lawler, fresh off multiple foot surgeries, led the emotional charge and began to camp in the backfield.

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Ernest Jones entered wearing the green dot on his helmet (meaning he’s calling the signals). He ended with three tackles in starting action and impressively read then snuffed out a screen pass.

That's what the Rams meant when they were scouting Ernest Jones when they talked about how he can negotiate traffic and get into position against the pass. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 15, 2021

In the secondary, Brontae Harris was the most targeted cornerback but led the way with five tackles (two assisted). Safety JuJu Hughes had the most assisted stops with five and was unafraid to step up and halt the running game.

What did we learn?: Lawler could be the second OLB rush option. Jones is making a clear push to start or get into the two deep at ILB. Harris and Hughes helped their roster chances.

He said it: “He’s had some unfortunate injuries over the last couple of years. You definitely felt his presence. I thought he did a nice job,” McVay on Lawler.