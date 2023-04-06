Reigniting the Rams’ Edge: ‘Crazy Athletic’ Freak Tops 5 Draft Options

Last season, the defense outranked the offense for the Los Angeles Rams.

But all signs point to the Rams turning to defense first once the 2023 NFL Draft arrives. And the perfect place to start considering the array of options projected to be available when the Rams make their first pick? The edge rusher.

Face it: Aaron Donald isn’t getting any younger and coming off a season-ending ankle sprain. The best pass rusher from 2022 Leonard Floyd is gone. Heck, the second best sack leader in inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is out too. And in a “quarterback driven” league, you still have to get after the passer.

Reigniting the edge is a must first. Beginning with a “crazy athletic” freak many mock drafts now believe will fall to the second round, here are the best edge rush options for the Rams to snatch — with the first name being the highest priority now.

At the Top: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Time to get on board the McDonald to the “Rams House” hype train.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Iowa State Cyclones star has been lauded for his “crazy athletic skills” by NFL Draft Buzz and was named to Bruce Feldman’s “Freak” list by The Athletic before his final season in Ames, Iowa. He’s being projected to fall to the second round. Fox Sports NFC West writer Eric Williams is one who has him going No. 36.

Why he’s the first option: This is a Rams defense where the edge guys either stand or put their hand in the dirt then attack. And McDonald was one of the few rushers who did both consistently for ISU. He’s equipped with a relentless motor and has the closing speed to finish in destruction. His hand moves are also above average for an incoming rookie…perfect to pair with someone known for having his own array of hand techniques in Donald.

One endorser says: “I feel he’s the most elite player I’ve been around in that respect, whether it’s a sack, knocking down balls, disrupting timing with his athleticism, or making the quarterback uncomfortable. In that league, everybody is looking for those traits.” — McDonald’s ISU head coach Matt Campbell to the Des Moines Register on February 28.

Play

Will McDonald IV Ultimate Iowa State Highlights 🌪️ || HD

2nd Option (1st Fallback): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

The Rams may have the luxury to stay on the Big 12 side if McDonald is taken early, by getting the next best option from that conference.

Anudike-Uzomah, like McDonald, is a cat-quick and towering end who’s strength is attacking the QB. And he leaves Manhattan, Kansas with 25.5 sacks his last two seasons…more than McDonald’s 2021 and 2022 sack numbers.

Why he Should be No. 2: Anudike-Uzomah is another who mixes speed with a hand arsenal to counter blockers. His sack production is equally enticing. However, he chased QBs out of a three-point stance. The Rams may have some teaching to do in getting him to fire off from a two-point stance if brought over.

One endorser says: “He doesn’t have that much starting experience but he’s already a way savvier rusher than he should be at this stage.” — Regional scout for an AFC team to nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Play

Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2022 Highlights | Kansas State EDGE | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect The best pass rusher in the Big-12 2022 Stats: 44 Tkl, 8.5 Sacks, 2 FF

Third Option if First 2 are Taken: Derick Hall, Auburn

It came down to two Southeastern Conference guys here in Hall or B.J. Ojulari of LSU.

Hall, though, gets the nod among the SEC options for a variety of reasons.

Why he’s the third option: Hall looks faster on film then comes with the length and power elements exotic defenses like the Rams seek. He also wasn’t caught backing down from blockers who had the size advantage on the 6-foot-3, 254-pounder. Lastly, he’s been a team captain — which could convince the Rams they may be taking a future defensive leader since he’s done it before. He doesn’t appear to be as athletically gifted as the first two, but he’s a proven monster competitor.

One endorser says: “He’s tight-limbed and he’s more segmented than you want but he’s tougher than s— and he’s going to be a great fit in a locker room.” — Area scout for AFC team to Zierlein.

Play

Derick Hall Ultimate Auburn Highlights 🐅 || HD

Emergency Options if Top 3 Don’t Fall to Rams

Tuli Tuipulotu of nearby USC has had quite the climb — going from 290-pounder who can be plugged in all four line of scrimmage gaps to dropping to 268 pounds, with the intention of showing his coverage skills. He’s raw from the two-point stance side. But he could be an early day two find for teams.

Finally, the fifth is a surprise name but one worth fawning over: Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern. Yes, he’s not built to drop back at 6-foot-2, 282-pounds. But, he gives new meaning to the term speed rusher with his freakish 4.49 speed. Just imagine a rush package with him and Donald together. He’d be a surprise gift at No. 36.