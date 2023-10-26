All-Pro Hopes to Meet ‘Idol’ Aaron Donald After Rams-Cowboys Contest

A certain longtime fan of Aaron Donald hopes to meet up with “A.D.” once the Los Angeles Rams conclude their Sunday, October 29 road contest with the Dallas Cowboys.

But this isn’t just any NFL fan. It’s Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons.

What Does Micah Parsons Hope Happens Between he and Aaron Donald?

Speaking on his The Edge podcast released on Tuesday, October 24, Parsons admitted his fandom for the veteran Rams defender and Super Bowl winner Donald.

“It’s always a good chance for me to see the greatest player of my generation Aaron Donald play,” Parsons said. “I’m super excited.”

He then shared what he hopes transpired between he and Donald.

“Hoping I can swap jerseys with him,” Parsons said. “He’s been my idol for so long.”

A lot will depend on what kind of mood Donald is in after the game. If the Rams fall and drop to 3-5, perhaps Donald may not be in a good mood to meet with Parsons. But sounds like on Parsons’ end, he’s all for a jersey swap and photo opportunity regardless of the outcome of the contest at AT&T Stadium.

Do Both Have a Lot of Similarities? A Look at Both Careers From the Decorated Defenders

Does Parsons and Donald have a lot in common other than their defensive prowess NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing?

Turns out both are from the same state. Parsons grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — located three hours and 20 minutes east of Pittsburgh plus sandwiched between the Steel City and Philadelphia. Parsons established himself as a coveted national recruit before signing his National Letter of Intent with Penn State.

Donald, meanwhile, grew up in Pittsburgh. Donald was a top 40 national defensive tackle prospect by Rivals and by 247Sports. Like Parsons after him, Donald ended up choosing the nearby university — in this case the University of Pittsburgh for its 2010 class.

Both have been dominant in their own careers. For the former No. 13 overall draft pick Donald, he’s established himself as a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner with nine Pro Bowl nods in tow. Parsons, 24, is still relatively young in his career. Although he went a spot higher than where Donald was drafted at No. 12 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In three seasons and through his first 40 games of his NFL career, Parsons already has more sacks in that span (31.5) compared to Donald’s first three seasons (Donald had 28 sacks in that span).

Parsons, though, has let it be known to his podcast listeners that he admires “A.D.” and is one of his own football influences.

What Else is Parsons Looking Forward to in Rams vs. Cowboys Contest?

The possibility of exchanging game day uniforms with Donald isn’t the only thing on Parsons’ mind.

Parsons named off three other pivotal pieces on the side of the Rams he’s looking forward to seeing.

“Y’all know I’m high on Cooper Kupp. And on Puka Nacua,” Parsons began, referencing one of the league’s top wide receiving duos in the last two games. “Nacua and Kupp are obviously a top six wide receiving duo, maybe even top five.”

But there was one more Rams player Parsons is high on who he’s looking forward to seeing.

“[Matthew]” Stafford is a guy too,” Parsons added in sharing who he’s excited to face. “He’s obviously a Super Bowl champ. He’s top 10 quarterback for sure, without a doubt. Very special talent.”

Parsons concluded with saying: It’s going to be a fun matchup.”