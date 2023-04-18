Rams in Process of Sending Allen Robinson to AFC Contender: Report

The Los Angeles Rams have made their final decision with Allen Robinson. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are involved.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Tuesday, April 18, the Rams are working on completing a trade to send the 29-year-old wide receiver to the AFC North contender, which includes a pending physical.

“The Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted. “If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh.”

Robinson Experiment Never got to Materialize in L.A.

This pending trade, once complete, will put a cap on a rough one season in L.A. for “A-Rob.”

Robinson one year ago signed a blockbuster three-year, $46.5 million one month after the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 run. The idea at the time was for the past Pro Bowler to become a larger, more physical version of Robert Woods, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans to make room for “A-Rob.” The signing also was supposed to give Matthew Stafford a No. 2 option to look to outside of Cooper Kupp.

But, Robinson and Stafford never got the chance to hone in on their chemistry as Stafford battled a elbow tendinitis ailment that limited his offseason workouts including in training camp. Robinson was seen catching more passes from backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins during the Rams’ training camp practices in July and August of 2022.

Robinson’s numbers ended up becoming worse than his final season with the Chicago Bears. His 33 catches, 339 yards and three touchdowns were his worst seasonal output in more than 10 games of action for his career according to Pro Football Reference. His season was shortened as well due to a foot fracture he sustained after the November 20 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

What Robinson is Set to Walk Into in Homecoming, Plus Where Rams can go From Here

Though Robinson has no history of playing for the Steelers, this is going to be considered a state of Pennsylvania homecoming for him as he starred for Penn State.

Allen Robinson is returning to the state of Pennsylvania👀 ARob was a FREAK with the Nittany Lions🔥 pic.twitter.com/loV09pqWUJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 18, 2023

He’s going to a passing attack that was 24th in aerial yards and didn’t produce a 900-yard wide receiver.

As for the Rams, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dove into the financial impact of this pending move.

“WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources,” Schefter posted.

Now more than ever, the Rams have the luxury of turning to the NFL Draft in 10 days to address the wide receiver position and add some needed help next to a much healthier Kupp.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid on Thursday, April 13 reported how the Rams have been “closely linked” to two prospects in Jayden Reed of Michigan State and Kayshon Boutte of LSU.

Meanwhile, an ESPN analytics predictor on Friday, April 14 revealed that University of Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott has the highest percentage of landing at No. 36 overall to the Rams, calculated at 95%.

Other potential options include Fresno State wide receiver/return man Jalen Moreno-Cropper — who revealed at his Pro Day he’s spoken to every NFL team including the Rams — and Parker Washington of Robinson’s alma mater, who was projected to land at No. 182 of the sixth round by draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic on Monday, April 17.