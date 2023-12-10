Analyst Points Out Controversial Finish in Rams Loss to Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams gave one of the AFC’s best everything, which included adding an extra quarter in the rain.

Tylan Wallace, however, snatched away the attempt of an upset of the Baltimore Ravens. He accelerated 76 yards for the final walk-off punt return touchdown in the 37-31 overtime win on Sunday, December 10.

However, one analyst was quick to point out that the Rams’ loss ended in controversial fashion.

Refs Missed Crucial Penalty on Punt Return Touchdown, Analyst Says

Discovered by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson, the officiating crew missed a block in the back on the return. Robinson catches tight end Charlie Kolar pushing at the back of the potential saving tackle.

“Another bad one for the officials. Missed block in the back by the Ravens on their game-winning punt return TD,” Robinson said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another bad one for the officials. Missed block in the back by the Ravens on their game-winning punt return TD. https://t.co/C3zNUHz2j4 pic.twitter.com/tbT9IRdDXh — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 10, 2023

Had the officiating crew captured that moment, the play would’ve placed the Ravens inside their own red zone, wiping the touchdown away. Wallace still managed to break away from other tackle attempts to end the game.

That wasn’t the only critical call that viewers identified in the interconference showdown.

Fans Call Out Holds, Including Against Aaron Donald

In further observing the game-clinching play, another questionable call occurred.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick (No. 6) is first seen double teams near the play. But later bear hugged.

Hate to be one of those “ReFs” but a clear block in the back on that punt return. pic.twitter.com/0znvz0ePmm — Rams Tapes 🥶 (@RamsTapes) December 10, 2023

“There’s also a holding on the bottom left of the video,” one fan posted.

Those missed calls dictated the end. But there were other calls fans were quick to point out.

One involved three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. As the interior defender continues to command attention, fans remain watchful of where the opposing hands are. And here, the account for the Rams Brothers podcast identifies a missed holding call in this three-against-one scenario.

Another week of work for Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/3WQF8AjG8V — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) December 10, 2023

Donald occupied three blockers that play. One fan believes blockers now have to resort to a new tactic to counter Donald.

“Rams game was full of terrible non-calls. Bear hugging Aaron Donald is apparently a legal way to block him,” the fan shared.

Was There a Strong Reaction From Sean McVay and the Rams?

Sean McVay did share a strong message postgame. But it was directed more towards the effort on display at M&T Bank Stadium.

“What a hard fought game by two teams. I thought that was two really good teams going at it,” McVay began postgame. “Credit the Ravens for making enough plays to finish the game. But I love the way our group competed. There’s a lot of things we can learn from. But there was a lot of great plays made, a lot of resilience, a lot of grit shown by this team today.”

McVay was more pleased with the effort and energy in taking the high road after the game. His offense tallied 410 total yards and delivered three touchdowns in five red zone attempts. The Rams also controlled the clock by posting a better time of possession (34:35) than the Ravens (27:43).

But, did McVay see a block in the back and hold on the final play?

“I saw a good return, and a lot of missed tackles,” McVay said. “I have to go back and look at it. Obviously, my mindset is on, there’s certainly things we can learn from to not be in that punt situation.”

The Wallace return put an end to the Rams’ three-game winning streak and placed them at 6-7. L.A. remains in the hunt for a wildcard bid. McVay is energized about how this team will react.

“I’m looking forward to being able to respond to them,” McVay said. “We’re going to move forward the right way.”