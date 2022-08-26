Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth Rips Outlet Over NFL Future Rumor

Andrew Whitworth is beginning to get a feel for NFL Twitter, which includes seeing rumors about the Los Angeles Rams legend that he can now clear up.

Even if it comes at the expense of a back-and-forth exchange with someone trying to fuel the rumor.

Whitworth not only had to address a report about his potential NFL future on his Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football debut, but also blasted an NFL outlet for “assumptions” on the morning of Friday, August 26.

Who Was on the Other Line?

It began with “Big Whit” being asked by Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung if the rumors were true: Did his phone ring regarding the Dallas Cowboys contacting him in the wake of the significant injury to prized left tackle Tyron Smith?

“It has,” Whitworth began to answer during the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans preseason game. “Obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith is an awful deal. He’s a great player and a guy I’ve always loved watching play. But it’s been a busy day of answering calls. The problem is, they’re calling the wrong person. They need to be calling and texting Melissa Whitworth and the kids because they have final approval of whether or not I’m going to play football again.”

Whitworth then cleared more air about who was really on the other line. It wasn’t Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy or any Cowboys player.

Not the cowboys! Friends and fans if that wasn’t clear. 🤣 https://t.co/OpgQFuRUw4 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

But then, NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk — with its Twitter page ran by NFL insider Mike Florio — did their version of entering the chat with their report, which sparked the exchange.

Whitworth Rips PFT & Florio

Moments after Whitworth answered Hartung’s question, PFT released its report late Thursday indicating that Whitworth and the Cowboys had conversations.

But that was when the back-and-forth began.

“Not what I said,” Whitworth clarified online. “I said I answered calls and text from people all day since the injury. Begging me to go to the cowboys! Thanks.”

However, Whitworth’s Twitter mentions began to see PFT and Florio in there.

“In repeated remarks during Thursday’s Amazon Prime pregame and game, Andrew Whitworth strongly suggested that the Cowboys have called him to replace Tyron Smith. He’s now backing away from that, for good reason. It would be tampering for Dallas to call,” PFT tweeted.

To which Whitworth responded with: “In repeated attempts to make assumptions without asking people directly! Pro Football Talk has got another story wrong and failed to take any responsibility! Have a great Friday folks!”

Florio and PFT, though, were sticking to their report.

“Andrew, you said what you said. You created the impression that the Cowboys called. If you’re going to work in TV, you need to own your words and not blame others for hearing your words and reacting to them. Have a great Friday folks!” was the response.

Nearly three hours later, PFT released this tweet.

Even in this age of alternative facts, it's so much easier to just say "I didn't mean what I said" than to insist "I didn't say what I said" and keep doubling down. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 26, 2022

However, Whitworth clapped back one last time.

Twitter really be like this? @ProFootballTalk trash talking me now?

“For Every question not asked, an assumption is made”

Was honest and transparent about my 📞 getting blown up. And authentic saying people need to ask fam!

Never said 🤠’s called

Miss me with “insinuation”! 🤣 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

Even Whitworth’s wife Melissa cleared the air about her husband and the rumors of the Cowboys looking at getting him out of retirement, saying “he never said they called them.”

Nope, I’m sorry folks but he never said they called him. He said he’s “received calls about it” but never said the cowboys called. Y’all all sound like lovely people tho down there in Dallas. https://t.co/Lsvk4SaNud — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) August 26, 2022

Whitworth ended by acknowledging the reporters who “did it the right way” regarding addressing the Dallas rumor.