Fireworks From Both Sides Headline ‘Back Together Saturday’ for Rams

Looks like the NFL chose the perfect day for the Los Angeles Rams to energize the crowd on “Back Together Saturday.”

The theme, which was created to welcome back fans across the league after spending a year away from their beloved teams due to coronavirus, took place across the NFL landscape on Saturday with thousands flocking to Crawford Field at UC Irvine to watch their beloved Rams. ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry took snapshots of the scene before the themed outing kicked off.

Packed house today at UC Irvine for the Rams Saturday practice. pic.twitter.com/bOrNpB7oto — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) July 31, 2021

At first, there was the potential recipe for boredom on the sunny afternoon in Orange County – as a day originally scheduled to see the sounds of hitting and tackling among the Rams hit a roadblock, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Alright, so a PSA on this: Rams were loaded up and prepared for a pads day today (McVay even noted Fri.), and it's been on the schedule as such – but had some sort of internal miscommunication re. CBA guidelines of onboarding period. Today will be a regular practice, but no pads. https://t.co/CcRHQZcZot — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 31, 2021

But then, it was revealed that Saturday’s session was a “fun, fun day” as Rodrigue described.

Matthew Stafford strikes Robert Woods on a long touchdown in “move the ball” period and McVay sprints downfield to celebrate – that one was enough to get the guys out a few minutes early. Fun, fun day – notes coming soon over at @TheAthleticNFL — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 1, 2021

‘5 to the House’

Heading into Saturday, Jalen Ramsey had never picked off Matthew Stafford in front of a live audience. He last collected five solo tackles but no picks in the 2016 meeting with the Detroit Lions, which was the only time Ramsey shared the field with Stafford before becoming 2021 teammates.

Although it was a practice in jersey and shorts, Ramsey still got out some excited cheers from the “Rams House” through a pick six – which is now considered his first career interception against Stafford.

Ramsey stepped in front of the intended target Cooper Kupp and rewarded the defense with the touchdown. The Rams Twitter account captured the takeaway and cheers.

And along with the energized “Rams House” fans in attendance, other Ram fans chimed in on the social media website.

This is why QBs don't throw on Jalen Ramsey side of the field https://t.co/VXEybeKbiD — Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) August 1, 2021

Followed by one fan who called the new No. 5 on the Rams “the goat.”

One Bakersfield College defensive lineman named Armando Ramos IV, who happened to watch the Rams on opening camp day on Wednesday, expressed his excitement for defensive scores in his tweet.

Lastly, Canadian Football League star Dee Alford posted his reaction.

Turns out there was more to the play: A lateral from Ramsey to Aaron Donald captured by the NFL Twitter handle.

That wasn’t the only personal win for the cornerback. Rams team reporter Stu Jackson noted that Ramsey went one-on-one against DeSean Jackson in a highly-anticipated individual matchup involving the Rams. Ramsey got the better end on that one too.

Jalen Ramsey vs. DeSean Jackson during 1-on-1s provided an exciting matchup for the fans in attendance. Matthew Stafford launched a deep ball down the sideline for Jackson, Ramsey was there for the pass breakup. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 31, 2021

For Stafford, there was no signs of loud venting following the defensive wins. The newcomer had a “real recognizes real” moment when asked by Rams team reporter Sarina Morales about how his day went.

“Plenty of plays I wish that I had back. Jalen made a great play on me today down in the red zone: Jumped the route and made a great pick. That’s why he is who he is,” Stafford said in the nearly 7:20 minute interview.

🚨LIVE: Matthew Stafford joins the Rams Camp Live crew from UC Irvine presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union https://t.co/BDV5arAB6S — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 1, 2021

Stafford and Kupp, however, would redeem themselves quick.

‘9 to 10’ Connection Working in Unison

The “Shot of the Day” via the Rams? It came from the “9 to 10” connection following Ramsey’s interception to the house.

Stafford rolled right, rifled the throw and Kupp extends out his arms and hands for the sideline grabbing touchdown viewed here.

Staff with the DART to @CooperKupp 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bh3nXMQRf8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 31, 2021

That, though, was the slow motion version. Rams Twitter additionally posted a faster three second clip.

Rodrigue offered her reaction in 280-characters or less on Twitter.

Oh my goodness – and the offense gets one back. Stafford handled a bobbled snap, re-set, flushed and threw a dart on the run to Cooper Kupp in traffic for the score. This is goooood stuff. https://t.co/4TkRfADXCu — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 31, 2021

Stafford wasn’t done. He fed the ball to the Rams’ fellow 90-catch representative from a year ago Robert Woods, seen here when he was doubled team but still got six on the board.

Thiry then left realizing that the chemistry between Stafford and his wideouts are picking up fast.

Big picture with Matthew Stafford and his new receivers: Chemistry is there. Great connections so far with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Desean Jackson. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 1, 2021

Other ‘Back Together Saturday’ Highlights

Jackson caught glimpses of the backfield going to work, with seventh rounder Jake Funk hitting the pylon for a touchdown.

Running backs looking good during this period too. Like the agility I’ve seen from Jake Funk and Xavier Jones. Funk had a nice TD run where he ran outside and beat the defender to the pylon. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 31, 2021

Jackson didn’t forget about the current RB1 though, as Darrell Henderson put his explosive side on display.

Henderson’s cuts looking smooth too. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 1, 2021

And, for the second time this week, Stafford executed a no-look pass, this time to Henderson.

A no-look, side-arm pass at that. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 31, 2021

Overall, looks like the “Rams House” will remember this practice session vividly, when the league allowed every fan to get back together after a time of quarantining and being away for one whole year.