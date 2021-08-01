Fireworks From Both Sides Headline ‘Back Together Saturday’ for Rams

Looks like the NFL chose the perfect day for the Los Angeles Rams to energize the crowd on “Back Together Saturday.”
The theme, which was created to welcome back fans across the league after spending a year away from their beloved teams due to coronavirus, took place across the NFL landscape on Saturday with thousands flocking to Crawford Field at UC Irvine to watch their beloved Rams. ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry took snapshots of the scene before the themed outing kicked off.
At first, there was the potential recipe for boredom on the sunny afternoon in Orange County – as a day originally scheduled to see the sounds of hitting and tackling among the Rams hit a roadblock, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.
But then, it was revealed that Saturday’s session was a “fun, fun day” as Rodrigue described.
‘5 to the House’
Heading into Saturday, Jalen Ramsey had never picked off Matthew Stafford in front of a live audience. He last collected five solo tackles but no picks in the 2016 meeting with the Detroit Lions, which was the only time Ramsey shared the field with Stafford before becoming 2021 teammates.
Although it was a practice in jersey and shorts, Ramsey still got out some excited cheers from the “Rams House” through a pick six – which is now considered his first career interception against Stafford.
Ramsey stepped in front of the intended target Cooper Kupp and rewarded the defense with the touchdown. The Rams Twitter account captured the takeaway and cheers.
And along with the energized “Rams House” fans in attendance, other Ram fans chimed in on the social media website.
Followed by one fan who called the new No. 5 on the Rams “the goat.”
One Bakersfield College defensive lineman named Armando Ramos IV, who happened to watch the Rams on opening camp day on Wednesday, expressed his excitement for defensive scores in his tweet.
Lastly, Canadian Football League star Dee Alford posted his reaction.
Turns out there was more to the play: A lateral from Ramsey to Aaron Donald captured by the NFL Twitter handle.
That wasn’t the only personal win for the cornerback. Rams team reporter Stu Jackson noted that Ramsey went one-on-one against DeSean Jackson in a highly-anticipated individual matchup involving the Rams. Ramsey got the better end on that one too.
For Stafford, there was no signs of loud venting following the defensive wins. The newcomer had a “real recognizes real” moment when asked by Rams team reporter Sarina Morales about how his day went.
“Plenty of plays I wish that I had back. Jalen made a great play on me today down in the red zone: Jumped the route and made a great pick. That’s why he is who he is,” Stafford said in the nearly 7:20 minute interview.
Stafford and Kupp, however, would redeem themselves quick.
‘9 to 10’ Connection Working in Unison
The “Shot of the Day” via the Rams? It came from the “9 to 10” connection following Ramsey’s interception to the house.
Stafford rolled right, rifled the throw and Kupp extends out his arms and hands for the sideline grabbing touchdown viewed here.
That, though, was the slow motion version. Rams Twitter additionally posted a faster three second clip.
Rodrigue offered her reaction in 280-characters or less on Twitter.
Stafford wasn’t done. He fed the ball to the Rams’ fellow 90-catch representative from a year ago Robert Woods, seen here when he was doubled team but still got six on the board.
Thiry then left realizing that the chemistry between Stafford and his wideouts are picking up fast.
Other ‘Back Together Saturday’ Highlights
Jackson caught glimpses of the backfield going to work, with seventh rounder Jake Funk hitting the pylon for a touchdown.
Jackson didn’t forget about the current RB1 though, as Darrell Henderson put his explosive side on display.
And, for the second time this week, Stafford executed a no-look pass, this time to Henderson.
Overall, looks like the “Rams House” will remember this practice session vividly, when the league allowed every fan to get back together after a time of quarantining and being away for one whole year.