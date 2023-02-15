Rams’ Baker Mayfield Now Listed as Possible Replacement for League MVP

Baker Mayfield will soon join the 2023 free agency class in knowing where his next destination will be in one month, as free agency will kick off March 15.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback proved he can fit with Sean McVay and his offense. And the Rams’ quarterback room outside of Matthew Stafford are pending free agents for the upcoming cycle — which could give the Rams leverage to lure back Mayfield but perhaps on a lesser deal.

However, one NFL insider isn’t ruling out this possibility: Mayfield ends up replacing a past league Most Valuable Player winner should that team sever ties with their franchise quarterback, who happens to be a former division rival of Mayfield. That would mean Mayfield replaces Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens — which Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic views as a strong possibility.

Why Insider Wouldn’t ‘Dismiss’ Mayfield to Ravens Possibility

Here’s why Zrebiec believes in a potential linking between Mayfield and his former AFC North rivals: If the Jackson domino falls and the 2019 NFL MVP gets traded or signs elsewhere if franchise tagged.

“I wouldn’t be too quick to dismiss a potential Ravens-Mayfield pairing. I’d fully expect Mayfield to sign somewhere that gives him the best opportunity to be the Week 1 starter,” Zrebiec wrote. “Maybe that’s staying with the Rams if there are questions about Matthew Stafford’s health. But if there’s not a decent starting opportunity available to him, the Ravens would represent a soft landing spot.”

Per Zrebiec, the Ravens have expressed interest in Mayfield before.

“It’s well-documented that the Ravens liked Mayfield coming out of the draft. He has a good relationship with [Lamar] Jackson and he’s close with [former Oklahoma teammate] tight end Mark Andrews,” Zrebiec wrote.

The latter Raven gives additional leverage for a possible Ravens signing of Mayfield. Yet, a recent interaction captured by Zrebiec further points to the Ravens becoming a possible suitor.

“Ravens decision-makers have always liked and respected Mayfield. When the Ravens faced Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in 2022, [Ravens majority owner Steve] Bisciotti jogged to the Panthers’ side of the field to hug Mayfield in pregame warmups. I’m not sure I’ve seen that before with a player that hadn’t already played for the Ravens and had a previous relationship with the owner. A lot would have to happen for it to become a reality, but it does make some sense on the surface.”

Mayfield During AFC North Days

There would obviously be some familiarity with the AFC North environment for Mayfield if he were to head that direction.

That was also the area where he tasted his early NFL success before his trade from the Cleveland Browns.

He got Cleveland to snap its 18-game losing streak on September 20, 2018 against the New York Jets by throwing for 201 yards and leading the Browns to the 21-17 win. Mayfield’s first career 3,000-yard season was with Cleveland — and later became a string of four straight seasons of surpassing 3,000 yards. The last time he threw for more than 20 touchdowns was when he was facing AFC North competition as well.

Perhaps Mayfield will want another stay in L.A. as it’ll prevent him from suiting up for his fourth team since the July 2022 trade. Plus it’ll give him an offense that had similar protection schemes that he had with the Browns, which he explained to the L.A. media after his Rams debut on December 4, 2022.

But Baltimore presents a strong possibility for a return to the AFC North if there’s sudden changes in the QB room.