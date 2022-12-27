Is the NFL witnessing a career renaissance from Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams?

Before officially meeting and linking together, Mayfield had two highly publicized falling outs with the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers — while the Rams were on a six-game losing slide. But since then? Mayfield has guided the Rams to two victories in the last three games. The former first overall pick of the 2018 draft first described his Rams tenure in five words.

“It’s been something really special,” Mayfield told reporters following the 51-14 trouncing of the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

Mayfield continued with, “Obviously, timing-wise like we talked about, it’s just not how we drew it up, but it’s been really special. Especially coming off the Monday night game [versus the Green Bay Packers in the 24-12 loss] and not really playing well on offense, obviously I was frustrated with how I played. And for us to play a complete game like that [against Denver] speaks volumes.”

Play

Video Video related to baker mayfield starts with 5-word response on how rams tenure is going 2022-12-27T17:48:49-05:00

Mayfield Delivered Breakout Outing Against the Broncos

In looking back at the 37-point demolishing, Mayfield delivered one of his most efficient games to date.

Before Christmas, Mayfield once had games where his completion percentage was below 50% against the New York Giants on September 18 (48.3) and versus the New Orleans Saints (48) the subsequent week. And he had zero games in 2022 when his percentage surpassed 80.

But against the Broncos? Mayfield delivered an astonishing 85% completion percentage — a new season high for him. It’s also his highest completion percentage since September 19, 2021 against the Houston Texans when he was with the Browns and hit 90.5%.

Mayfield completed 24 of 28 throws for 230 yards and delivered two touchdown strikes with zero interceptions. His best chemistry on the day was with tight end Tyler Higbee, as he and Mayfield connected for both aerial scores. In the first touchdown, Mayfield works against a five-man rush and no backfield help as Cam Akers goes out for a pass. However, the sequence becomes perfect for Mayfield as “Big Rig Higs” runs a flat route to counter the pressure and gives Mayfield an immediate option:

On the second score, Denver brings more heat and has a free rusher coming up Mayfield’s blindside. Mayfield, however, shows the quick release prowess that helped turn him into a Heisman Trophy winner and hits Higbee one-on-one in the end zone:

Tyler NICKbee. Second TD of the day. He's loving the slime. 🔥 📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aeiyig0tzR — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Mayfield Loves Atmosphere in the Rams’ Locker Room

The Rams, for only the second time in the Sean McVay era, will be missing the playoffs at 5-10 overall. On Mayfield’s end, it’ll be the fourth time in his five-season career that he won’t participate in the postseason.

Mayfield, however, feels like that the Rams’ locker room has made missing the postseason an afterthought.

“Everybody keeps talking about the fact that we’re eliminated from the playoffs, but this is a locker room that wants to compete and wants to win any chance you have and any opportunity that we can get. It’s been fun. It is a special locker room and I’m happy to be a part of it,” Mayfield said.

He also wasn’t mad about working on a holiday.

“I think it’s so special. Obviously, you’re not with your family. But being able to enjoy it with this locker room and in the last couple of weeks, we’ve bonded pretty quickly. So, special for me and get to enjoy it, especially when you play like that.”