Ex-Rams QB Baker Mayfield Given Strong Message at New Place

Baker Mayfield has one more chance at proving he can be a long term starting quarterback in the NFL. His quartet of games with the Los Angeles Rams helped elevate his chances of supplanting himself as a future starter elsewhere.

However, his newest head coach Todd Bowles sent out the clear message for his new QB and for the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his Monday, May 15 appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“We don’t have a starter right now,” Bowles said to the longtime NFL Network personality and radio host.

Bowles, who guided the Bucs to a repeat of the NFC South title last season before being dismantled by the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Wild Card round, is well aware of Mayfield’s experience and past success as a playoff passer. But the Bucs have also witnessed potential from their 2021 second round draft pick Kyle Trask.

“We know Baker has played in games and Trask has not, but we’ve watched Trask over the years and we like some of the things he does, and we’re going to give him the chance to play and compete and see who comes out,” Bowles said. “We told Baker this coming in — it’s not anything new that he doesn’t know.”

Those Tied to the Bucs Have Taken a Liking to Mayfield

Mayfield does have two fans associated with the Bucs: Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Regarding the former, the Super Bowl winning head coach isn’t shy about his fandom for Mayfield which includes revealing he liked Mayfield when he was throwing the ball for the Cleveland Browns.

“Moxie,” Arians responded when asked what he liked about him via the Pewter Report on April 24. “When I was with CBS, I was fortunate to do three of his games. Sitting down with him, watching him in Friday practices. Because they used to have a live two-minute drill in Cleveland, and he got after their a– on Fridays. And I said, ‘I love this kid.'”

Then on May 5 following the NFL Draft, Arians continued to take Mayfield’s side with this telling statement:

“I can honestly say out of these four, I had Baker rated higher,” Arians said at his Arians Family Foundation gala to Pewter Report. “That’s an honest opinion – coming out [of Oklahoma].”

Arians rated Mayfield higher than top pick Bryce Young, No. 2 overall selection C.J. Stroud and No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson. Even with the criticism Mayfield got in Cleveland, Arians believed it wasn’t inconsistency that ruined Mayfield. It was injuries.

“He had a tough time playing hurt and things didn’t work in Cleveland. That happens to a lot of guys. Timmy Couch (former No. 1 pick in 1998) was no bust. Timmy Couch got broken the hell up in Cleveland. I coached him. Helluva player,” Arians said.

As for Canales, he said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on May 10 that he loves the presence of Mayfield.

“He just has such a great swag. You know, he steps into the huddle, he belongs. He comes right in here, he’ll light up the room. You know, he’s a good dude and he just knows how to connect with people. That’s what I’ve been most excited [about],” Canales said. “And then, of course, the game is never too big for him. The bullets start flying and he stays cool. So I love that about him.”

But again, Mayfield isn’t currently guaranteed to be QB1 right away with Canales saying “Wait as long as you can, as long as possible. Our offense and defense, they don’t need us to name a starter. Trust me.”

Rams QB Grade Unveiled by Analyst

Meanwhile, in the QB room Mayfield leaves behind, the reins return to Matthew Stafford but he now has Stetson Bennett and Brett Rypien brand new to the building.

Does this cement a high projection grade for the Rams’ 2023 QBs? ESPN analyst Mike Clay handed the Rams a 2.3 grade.

Though considered a low grade in comparison to teams given a three or four, the 2.3 score is the highest Clay gave among the different offensive position groups on the Rams.