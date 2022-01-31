Rams’ Beckham Shares Emotional Moment With 49ers’ Samuel [WATCH]

For one moment, Odell Beckham put aside his jubilation in capturing his first-ever conference championship and Super Bowl trip with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 30.

Beckham just wrapped up dominating the San Francisco 49ers with nine catches for 113 yards — the latter number representing his first-ever 100-yard outing with the team that added him via waivers in November. Beckham was all smiles as his Rams overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to win 20-17 at SoFi Stadium, taking his victory lap inside the “Rams House.”

But Beckham was all class afterwards as well.

The Moment with the 49ers’ All-Pro

Deebo Samuel, in dejection, placed a towel over his head and sat alone on the 49ers’ bench.

The standout wide receiver and running back — who had saved the 49ers with his explosive versatility and selfless play since Week 18 in the exact same building — could clearly hear the celebration all around him. His head was low, the towel covered everything above his shoulders and he sat by his lonesome as the Rams celebrated and took in the raining confetti showering on top of them.

Until a surprise gravitated toward Samuel.

Beckham walked over to the dejected 49ers All-Pro. Then this poignant moment was captured:

Samuel Explains the Interaction

So what were the words OBJ placed inside Samuel’s ear?

“To be honest with you, I don’t even remember,” Samuel told reporters following the loss. “I was so upset and kind of really wasn’t paying attention.”

But, he implies “I’ll chop it up with him later on.”

Samuel went on to total 124 total yards running, receiving and returning for the ‘Niners. And, as he’s done countless of times, Samuel provided some fireworks through his hands and speed, on display here in the 49ers’ first score of the game:

Anyone still asking 𝒘𝒉𝒐?

That's ALL-PRO DEEBO#SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers App pic.twitter.com/lkPnzye3M6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 31, 2022

But on Beckham’s side, he left the “Rams House” fulfilling his personal redemption. Beckham, already having past controversies in New York and Cleveland before his L.A. arrival, also entered his home venue having this stat line in the past two 49er defeats: Two catches, 18 yards in both losses.

The catch and yardage numbers certainly went up with the NFC title on the line. While OBJ never crossed the goal line, he was still responsible for keeping drives alive — including on this 26-yard grab:

BIG PLAY Stafford 26-yd pass to Odell Beckham Jr#49ers 10 #Rams 7 Q3 pic.twitter.com/hgX5bdXfwA — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 31, 2022

Of his nine receptions, OBJ caught five that went for more than 10 yards. He had the longest catch of the day on a 29-yarder that was accompanied by a Jimmie Ward helmet-to-helmet hit.

Reactions to OBJ Performance & Samuel Moment

While Cooper Kupp scored the only touchdowns for the Rams and led the way with 11 catches for 142 yards, there are those who believe that it was OBJ who saved the Rams.

One was ESPN NFL personality Mina Kimes, who also provides color commentary for Ram preseason games:

“There’s no chance the Rams are in the Super Bowl without OBJ. What a wild ride,” Kimes tweeted after the game.

Four-time NBA champion and the face of the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James took to the online site to offer his congrats to Beckham.

@obj going to the SuperBowl!!! Did y’all see the game he just had! EARNED NOT GIVEN!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2022

But, there were numerous national reactions toward the moment OBJ and Samuel had.

The NBC Sunday Night Football Twitter account posted “respect” above the photo:

Odell Beckham Jr. 🤝 Deebo Samuel Respect. pic.twitter.com/Bs2GrhpVXm — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 31, 2022

Cam Gaskins of ABC Columbia in Samuel’s home state of South Carolina called it “a really cool moment.”

Really cool moment here as Odell Beckham Jr. consoles Deebo Samuel after the Rams beat the 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ZflcR5gqOm — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) January 31, 2022

Chuck Modi of Deadspin not only called Beckham’s gesture a “beautiful moment,” but fired off this question to the OBJ detractors:

“Beautiful moment of Odell Beckham consoling distraught Deebo Samuel. Remind me how he’s selfish again?” Modi asked.