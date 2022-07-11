Ex-3rd Rounder ‘Might Not Make it’ on Rams Roster, Insider Says

Twelve days from now, the Los Angeles Rams will end their offseason and report to UC Irvine for training camp.

There are, however, some Ram players who are being projected to become what ESPN NFL insiders called “cut candidates” in their “NFL players on the roster bubble” feature.

And the one player labeled on the roster bubble is a former day two pick of the Rams who is also entering the final season of his rookie deal.

‘Might Not Make it’

New ESPN Rams insider Sarah Barshop has projected right guard Bobby Evans as the Super Bowl champion’s cut candidate.

Barshop believes in two reasonings behind Evans potentially parting ways with the champs: The fact he lost out on his starting spot to Austin Corbett and how the Rams have improved their offensive trench depth.

“The Rams have so much depth and young talent on the offensive line, Evans might not make it on Los Angeles’ final 53-man roster,” Barshop wrote. “Evans has played in 23 games for the Rams over the past three seasons and ultimately lost out on the starting right guard job to Austin Corbett last season.”

Here’s another obstacle the former third round right tackle and 97th overall pick out of Oklahoma is facing once the Rams return to Orange County: The arrival of prized third round draft choice Logan Bruss, who’s already projected to make the All-Rookie Team by nfl.com’s Chad Reuter. Plus, Evans will have to fend off two more veteran Rams if he were to start.

“Evans will now likely be competing with 2022 third-round pick Logan Bruss, Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. for reps at right guard and a roster spot,” Barshop said.

Some great stuff from…. -LG Chandler Brewer

-C Coleman Shelton

-RT Tremayne Anchrum Not so go from… -LT Alaric Jackson

-RG Bobby Evans #LVvsLA #Rams pic.twitter.com/MVUb4HL5dL — 𝚂𝚕𝚢 ™️ (@ThinkBlue47) August 22, 2021

Evans’ Value & Presence

Should the Rams part ways with the 25-year-old, the Rams will be severing ties with the versatile lineman who once signed a four-year, $3,513,891 deal once he arrived to the league.

While Evans has had starting experience with eight in his career, he became lost in the Rams’ two-deep.

After starting in seven games his rookie season, Evans has only managed one start since then — which was last season in Week 15 versus the Seattle Seahawks. In that contest, the 6-foot-4, 312-pounder was in on 66 offensive snaps — run blocking on 29 of those plays and protecting Matthew Stafford on 37 passing plays according to Pro Football Focus. Evans allowed two sacks his side in that victory over the ‘Hawks.

His second most action came before that Seattle game, which was versus the Houston Texans on Halloween. Evans, though, was only in on nine plays at right guard.

Before the Super Bowl march, Evans squeezed in one game where he lined up on the blindside — at left guard versus the Seahawks in the January 2021 road playoff win.

The Rams rarely run out of shotgun. Was nice to see this counter with Bobby Evans pulling as the lead blocker from LG. pic.twitter.com/nqyxoNSlXF — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 11, 2021

Evans is now facing odds in starting for the Rams. But there is one analyst who believes he can become a fit in Denver.

Heavy on Broncos reporter Ryan Sanudo wrote on Sunday, July 10 that Evans is a fit should he become available to them. Sanudo mentioned how Evans’ right guard background can help add a “depth piece” and compete with Ben Braden and Michael Niese for the No. 2 spot behind projected starter Quinn Meinerz. Sanudo adds that the Broncos “have an open competition” for right tackle after choosing not to lure back Bobby Massie, who remains unsigned.