Rams’ Bobby Wagner Reacts to Police Report Filed on Him

Los Angeles Rams fans and the entire nation watching the Monday, October 3 division battle with the San Francisco 49ers witnessed Bobby Wagner helped take down a fan carrying a pink smoke flare. Wagner went on to become a trendy topic and was lauded by many for stepping into a rare security guard role.

However, the man who was leveled by Wagner along with an assist from Takkarist McKinley — identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor per this release from Direct Action Everywhere — has since filed a police report to the Santa Clara Police Department, first reported by TMZ.

“The man went to the Santa Clara Police Dept. on Tuesday following the Rams vs. 49ers game, cops tell us, and filed the report. A spokesperson did not reveal any further details,” the TMZ release on Wednesday, October 5 read. “A rep for Direct Action Everywhere — the org. that took credit for the wild scene at Levi’s Stadium — told us the report stems from a “blatant assault” by two Rams players.”

Wagner and Rams head coach Sean McVay spent Wednesday addressing the media who asked about the moment and police report.

Wagner’s Response

Wagner was the player representative who spoke inside the media room at the Rams‘ Thousand Oaks facility next to Cal Lutheran.

Wagner’s first three words were…”It’s behind me.” Then came a more lengthier statement.

“I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.” Wagner said.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was then asked if he was surprised by how popular the video became.

“A little bit,” Wagner said. “I didn’t know. Most times they cut away from that part of the game,” Wagner said.

Wagner is calmly putting aside the situation and report. He is, though, a believer that there will likely be more fans who take cues in interrupting games.

“I mean, you just never know. You never know like people just run onto the field for no reason sometimes and I’m pretty sure it’s going to keep happening. You know, there’s consequences for your actions,” Wagner said.

Wagner’s head coach McVay is another who backs his inside linebacker’s decision to play security guard for one moment only.

“I think we all know where Bobbyʼs intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” McVay said. “That’s where I’m at with that. I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

Teammate of Wagner Chimes in, Humorously

There was one teammate of Wagner’s who broke down what that moment on MNF was like for him.

And nose tackle Greg Gaines jokingly shared on Twitter that he felt like he was in distress…until his teammate rescued him.

“I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives,” Gaines said.

Gaines’ tweet received some humorous responses on Twitter in support of the interior defender — including a response from Rams legend Jim Everett.

Plus another fan who believed Wagner saved the day.

“I was also scared for my life. I think Bobby Wagner saved thousands of lives. Such a hero,” the fan posted.