Rams Legend Raves About ‘Immaculate’ New Stadium as Fans Return

Isaac Bruce has a lot of fond memories with the Los Angeles Rams, from being a part of the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory and owning every Rams receiving record in his 14 seasons with them.

But his latest memory involved a historic first at SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening: Finally standing inside the venue with fans there.

The Rams legend Bruce was among the nearly 30,000 attendees of the Rams’ open practice that allowed fans to finally watch inside. The novel coronavirus disrupted fans of the Rams, including past players, from planning to attend 2020 home games at SoFi Stadium, forcing the Rams to play in front of empty seats last season.

Bruce immediately fell in love with the 70,000 seat venue and encouraged fans of the Rams to make their way to a game this fall.

“You gotta see this place,” Bruce said to fans via social media. “It’s immaculate. It’s clean. It’s fresh. There’s going to be a whole lot of winning going on in this stadium.”

“It’s immaculate. It’s clean. It’s fresh. There’s going to be a whole lot of winning going on in this stadium.”

@IsaacBruce80 checkin’ in from @SoFiStadium for the first time! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AyNc7mKUzh — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 10, 2021

Other Former Rams and Celebrity Fan Pull Up to Practice

Bruce wasn’t just the only L.A. Rams legend to come through SoFi.

Eric Dickerson, the franchise’s second all-time leading rusher, interacted on the sidelines. The man who still holds the single-season record for most rushing yards at 2,105 set in 1984 got the chance to have a past meets the present moment with Cam Akers.

His former Rams teammate Jim Everett set foot on the SoFi grass as well. Everett, who played with Dickerson from 1986-87 and played eight seasons with the franchise, called the Rams’ home venue “fantastic.”

Before Kurt Warner guided the Rams to two NFC championships and the Super Bowl win over the Tennessee Titans to cap the 1999-2000 season, Everett was the previous Rams quarterback who led L.A. to the conference title game, losing to the eventual champion San Francisco 49ers in January 1990.

Of course, it’s not a Rams event without lifelong fan Danny Trejo. The actor and L.A. native of “Machete,” “Con Air” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” fame was spotted wearing an Aaron Donald away jersey.

Good to see the OG all-time LA Rams fan Danny Trejo repping Aaron Donald and dropping knowledge to @claudiagestro at SoFi. pic.twitter.com/ZUaFhqdz4q — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 10, 2021

Other SoFi Highlights Captured Online

Emotions inside SoFi were caught through video and picture tweets.

The June 10 open practice was supposed to be just that: Practice. However, Rams beat writer Greg Beacham of the Associated Press caught the steam cannons going off once members of the defense walked onto the field.

LOL the Rams aren’t doing introductions because it’s just practice, but whoever’s running the steam cannons knows when it’s their time to shine pic.twitter.com/hr3EZvhzAM — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 11, 2021

Beacham also captured a new graphic above the stadium involving a snorting Rams logo.

Angry steam-snorting animated secondary Rams logo pic.twitter.com/JpQen70fvH — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 11, 2021

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic caught Rams cornerback Dont’e Deayon acting like it was a fall Sunday afternoon game. Deayon is entering his fourth season with the franchise.

CB Dont’e Deayon ran down the sideline to pump up the crowd after the Rams ran out of the tunnel – players now stretching down on the field…just a “normal” practice 😆 pic.twitter.com/7QLLcBEhHD — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 11, 2021

Rodrigue additionally captured on video the first of many expected connections between new Rams teammates Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson, both also getting action in front of their new fans for the first time.

Stafford (far portion of frame) to Jackson pic.twitter.com/FtIYXwhSF9 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 11, 2021

Lastly, for the first time since December 29, 2019, fans of the Rams finally proudly yelled out two words with their team on the field.

But again, Bruce was the headlining Rams legend who helped spark interest in anyone wanting to see SoFi Stadium for the first time ever.