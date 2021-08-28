Bryce Perkins Enjoying Preseason Grind in Leading Rams’ Offense

We all know who QB1 for the Los Angeles Rams will be once September 12 arrives, and it won’t be Bryce Perkins.

However, before he takes a backseat to Matthew Stafford, plus sits behind John Wolford, Perkins is relishing and enjoying his time as the current top quarterback option for L.A. in the month of August.

Last week, Perkins took all the quarterback snaps and nearly guided the Rams to the home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, falling 17-16 on an incomplete two-point conversion try.

Most third-string quarterbacks, let alone guys who entered the league undrafted like Perkins did in 2020, face an uncertain tomorrow and uphill battle to remain on the final 53-man roster. But for a guy who likely hears “preseason doesn’t count” or “it’s just preseason,” he has blocked out the noise by using this approach: Treating his snaps as if he’s directing the Rams’ offense in the months of September or October, proven by the theatrics he displayed against the Silver and Black and in limited duty against the Chargers.

OH NO HE DIDN'T 🔥@TDN_Perk with the stiff-arm + hurdle 😤 pic.twitter.com/Lw2xOB94XO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 15, 2021

BRYCE PERKINS ON 4TH DOWN! pic.twitter.com/5wqihg5oDb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 22, 2021

“I really wanted to go out there and win. I know it’s a preseason game and everyone is focused on individual performances, but I wanted to go out there and get a win for the team,” Perkins told Rams reporter J.B. Long in the latest installment of “Rams Revealed” released on Thursday, August 26. “You know, all those guys were fighting hard and we were down numbers offensively. So guys were just rep after rep just dead tired. It felt like one of those old school movies where everyone is just hanging on and the last drive, you kind of come out of it with a game-winning touchdown. But it was fun getting out there. Especially with not having preseason last year.”





Bryce Perkins On His Pre-Season Performance & Overcoming Injury To Make NFL | Rams Revealed Ep. 66 On this special video edition of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by Rams Quarterback Bryce Perkins after an impressive performance against the Raiders and how he feels going into his 2nd NFL season. Also, Bryce talks about his friendship with RB Xavier Jones and beating the odds to continue playing football after a severe… 2021-08-27T01:48:25Z

Perkins Learns From Older Brother About Handling August

Perkins comes from an NFL-heavy family. Father Bruce Perkins played in the league during the early 1990s. Older brother Paul played running back started out with the New York Giants in 2016 and was drafted in the fifth round and is currently an NFL free agent.

Unlike his older sibling, Perkins didn’t have an August period last year with the threat of coronavirus. But watching his older brother perform in August from 2016 to 2020 is the Rams’ quarterback’s motivation to take every August rep seriously.

“I’ve always looked at preseason as valuable. My brother, three years older than me, had a preseason,” Perkins said. “I mean, you see young guys go out there and really shine that may have not gotten the opportunity to have preseason like me. Anytime you get to go out there in a live environment, practice is always good for evaluation but sometimes things are a little bit different when you put pads on and guys try to tackle you. And sometimes, that game element just gets players to play better.”

Here’s the benefits of running the offense the last two Saturdays: Perkins says he’s grown more comfortable with the offense – from the verbiage of the play-calling to developing a rapport with who is on the field, he told Long.

Another Reason Why Perkins is QB1

Saturday’s Raider loss wasn’t just Perkins’ first full start in a Rams uniform. It was the last time the team saw Devlin “Duck” Hodges on their sidelines.

Hodges was waived on Monday, August 23 just two days after the L.V. game. Perkins said he and “Duck” developed a solid football bond.

“That’s a great dude. I really enjoyed him and me just chopping it up at practice and pushing each other,” Perkins said. “He did a great job pushing me. I pushed him a lot too. He can sling like no other so I doubt he’ll have a hard time finding a job.”

This now means that he gets full reins behind center once again, as the Rams close out the preseason at Denver in a 6 p.m. PT Saturday game.

“I know my workload will be a lot. But it’ll be a good chance to get out there and play a full game again like last week and kind of simulate like if I was in a regular season game,” Perkins said. “So I’m ready for it.”

With Hodges out, Perkins has a strong chance to secure his spot on the final roster with the deadline set for Tuesday, August 31 if he delivers one more theatrical evening to close out the preseason. Even though roster spots for UDFA’s aren’t guaranteed, Perkins isn’t one to think about seeing his name on the waiver wire.

“I try not to think about what’s going to happen that far ahead. I mean, don’t get caught up in the work of the future that you forget to do the work now,” Perkins said.

He does have one teammate who is excited to watch him perform against the Broncos, letting the Rams Twitter account know about it.