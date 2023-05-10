Ex-Rams Assistant Came Close to Coaching No. 1 Pick, Insider Reveals

The Los Angeles Rams offense has sprouted across the NFL landscape in the era of Sean McVay. Teams like the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings — with ex-Rams assistants as head coaches — all feature elements of the Rams’ system featuring ex-Packer Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins all behind center.

But it turns out, via NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, May 9, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young nearly went into a Rams system on day one of the 2023 NFL draft.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Pelissero revealed the Vikings tried to trade up for the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama at the top of the draft. That would’ve paired Young with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

“They were making calls about moving up very high in the draft, but my understanding is that was for one player and that was Bryce Young, who ended up going No. 1, and so there went any possibility for Minnesota to go get him,” Pelissero said. “They knew he wasn’t going to be a Minnesota Viking, so the focus really turned toward getting another weapon for the offense in the draft.”

Would Bryce Young Fit in a Rams-Style Offense?

When O’Connell was hired on for the Vikings head coaching job immediately after winning Super Bowl 56 with the Rams, he went straight to work in installing the Rams system over there.

Minnesota went on to hit defenses with pre-snap motions and shifts from the skill position players, followed by base three wide receiver sets and one running back — all a staple of McVay. But for quarterbacks, it’s a hard-nosed timing and rhythm offense designed for passers to keep defenses guessing and then on their heels. Matthew Stafford’s 2021 production is a prime example of how the Rams system works when at full strength.

But while Stafford, Rodgers, Burrow and Cousins are all above 6-foot-1, would this Rams-stylized offense have been tailored made for Young?

The knock on Young pre-draft was his height, as he was measured under 6-feet.

However, while O’Connell never got the chance to coach Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft proved he could fit the Rams offense as his quick release and delivery helped improve a struggling Rams offense toward the end of the 2022 season. Young proved he can dish out the ball quick when facing oncoming rushers at Alabama. But also showed he can contort his arm into different angles and still delivered a high-velocity throw.

Furthermore, Young played in an Alabama offense that came equipped with pre-snap reads, multiple receiver sets and attacking the first open soft spot…shades of the Rams-like offense. Young, in conclusion, would’ve fit perfectly in this offense and become the latest to be added to the tree of NFL passers who use a Rams system for their production.

New Details Emerge in Stetson Bennett Selection

Meanwhile inside the “Rams House,” they are welcoming in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) star of their own in Stetson Bennett.

Most of the conversation involving Bennett is how polarizing the selection has been considered by draft analysts, with some believing the national title winner was a reach as a fourth-round pick. But, recent intel from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler on Monday, May 8 detailed new reasonings on why Bennett was taken that high by the Rams.

“[General manager Les] Snead was intrigued by the quarterback early in the pre-draft process, and did a lot of legwork leading up to taking Bennett in the fourth round — higher than many teams expected,” Fowler began. “Based on talent, the selection was not a reach: Some teams had Bennett ranked as QB6 based on the tape.

Character/maturity concerns were on file for many teams, but one league exec pointed out the Rams aren’t afraid to bet on players they believe in and look ‘more at the wiring, the look in their eye’ than other risk-averse teams might.”

Bennett will now get his chance to become a future successful QB in the Rams’ system.